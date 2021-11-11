Додано: Сер 10 лис, 2021 04:28

The Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns the stock-market boom reminds him of the dot-com bubble - and rings the alarm on options mania.Burry has been sounding the alarm over Twitter for several months. He's warned dangerous levels of speculation in meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other assets will lead to the "mother of all crashes." Scion was betting against Elon Musk's Tesla and Cathie Wood's Ark Invest as of June 30.'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry says Elon Musk may want to sell Tesla stock to cover his personal debts - and compares the market to the Dutch tulip bubble.Besides tweeting about Musk, Burry marked his return to Twitter with a new header image. His choice of "Satire of Tulip Mania," a painting by Jan Brueghel the Younger that ridicules the Dutch tulip bubble in the 1600s, was undoubtedly a warning about the current market mania.The painting depicts tulip speculators as mindless monkeys and shows them weighing the bulbs, counting money, taking inventory, and going into debt, fighting over, and even dying for the flowers.Burry has painted the immense hype around meme stocks and cryptocurrencies and the frantic buying of Tesla shares and other assets as clear signs of rampant speculation.2008 крах він угадав , з GME теж побачив потенціал росту.І тут може виявитись правим а може і помилятись