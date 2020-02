ep·i·dem·ic (ĕp′ĭ-dĕm′ĭk) also ep·i·dem·i·cal (-ĭ-kəl)

adj.

1. Spreading rapidly and extensively by infection and affecting many individuals in an area or a population at the same time: an epidemic outbreak of influenza.

2. Widely prevalent: epidemic discontent.

n.

1. An outbreak of a contagious disease that spreads rapidly and widely.

2. A rapid spread, growth, or development: an unemployment epidemic.