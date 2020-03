The pharmaceutical compositions of the present invention can also be formulated for parenteral administration. Formulations for parenteral administration can be inter alia in the form of aqueous or non-aqueous isotonic sterile non-toxic injection or infusion solutions or suspensions. Preferred parenteral administration routes include intravenous, intraperitoneal, epidural, intramuscular and intratumoral injection or infusion. The solutions or suspensions may comprise agents that are non-toxic to recipients at the dosages and concentrations employed such as 1,3-butanediol, Ringer's solution, Hank's solution, isotonic sodium chloride solution, oils such as synthetic mono- or diglycerides or fatty acids such as oleic acid, local anesthetic agents, preservatives, buffers, viscosity or solubility increasing agents, water-soluble antioxidants such as ascorbic acid, cysteine hydrochloride, sodium bisulfate, sodium metabisulfite, sodium sulfite and the like, oil-soluble antioxidants such as ascorbyl palmitate , butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), lecithin, propyl gallate, alpha-tocopherol, and the like, and metal chelating agents, such as citric acid, ethylenediamine tetraacetic acid (EDTA), sorbitol, tartaric acid, phosphoric acid, and the like.