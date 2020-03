Додано: Суб 28 бер, 2020 09:32

Latest developments around the country



• A 15-minute coronavirus test approved: The US Food and Drug Administration authorized a test Friday using the same technology that powers some rapid flu tests.

• Record number of US deaths in a single day: At least 402 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported on Friday. Only four states -- Hawaii, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming -- have not reported any deaths.

• Defense Production Act implemented: President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act, to compel General Motors to produce more ventilators due to increased hospitalizations.

• $2 trillion stimulus package approved: Trump has signed the historic legislation on Friday. It's key elements include sending checks directly to individuals and families, a major expansion of unemployment benefits and financial assistance for small businesses.

• Navy hospital ships deployed: The USNS Mercy, a 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship, arrived Friday at the Port of Los Angeles to treat non-coronavirus patients from area hospitals. A second Navy hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, is expected to reach the New York area next week for the same purpose.

Trump says the US will obtain 100,000 ventilators in next 100 days