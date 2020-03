Додано: Нед 29 бер, 2020 20:45

Between 100,000 and 200,000 people in America could die as a result of coronavirus, one of the doctors leading the US response has warned, after a weekend on which the global death toll surpassed 30,000.



The US death toll climbed above 2,000 over the weekend, with local politicians warning they are fast running out of medical equipment. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that the disease was starting to spread quickly in cities other than New York, the epicentre of the American outbreak. “We are going to be seeing places like Detroit and other places getting into trouble,” he told CNN on Sunday.



“I expect 100,000 to 200,000 deaths and we are going to see millions of cases.”



New York state reported another jump in fatalities over the weekend, with 965 people having died as of Sunday — up from 518 just 48 hours earlier.

