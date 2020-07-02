RSS
Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
Як вплинула епідемія на ваш фінансовий стан

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире 4.6 5 240
Найманий працівник, ходжу на роботу як і раніше, ЗП без змін
17%
41
Маю бізнес, дохід від бізнесу (майже) без змін
11%
27
Найманий працівник, працюю віддалено, зарплата без змін
21%
51
Найманий працівник, ходжу на роботу як і раніше, ЗП скоротили
3%
7
Найманий працівник, працюю віддалено, ЗП скоротили
5%
12
Маю бізнес, дохід від бізнесу суттєво впав
15%
37
Найманий працівник, у відпустці за свій рахунок
6%
14
Найманий працівник, втратив роботу
5%
13
Маю бізнес, що стоїть, несе збитки
16%
38
Всього голосів : 240
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 03 лип, 2020 02:34

  Ukrainian написав:

А толку ? Американский главный врач уже заявил что эффект защиты от вакцинации будет 70%
И судя по всему не длительный

Інтерв'ю Fauci дивився. 100 відсотків не досяжні. Час покаже. 70% - краще, ніж нічого.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to 75% effective, but that this incomplete protection, coupled with the fact that many Americans say they won't get a coronavirus vaccine, makes it "unlikely" that the US will achieve sufficient levels of immunity to quell the outbreak.
“A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims... but accomplices”
― George Orwell
centurionus
 
Повідомлень: 1284
З нами з: 07.10.09
Подякував: 282 раз.
Подякували: 329 раз.
 
Профіль
