Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
Як вплинула епідемія на ваш фінансовий стан

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире 4.6 5 252
Найманий працівник, ходжу на роботу як і раніше, ЗП без змін
16%
41
Маю бізнес, дохід від бізнесу (майже) без змін
12%
29
Найманий працівник, працюю віддалено, зарплата без змін
21%
54
Найманий працівник, ходжу на роботу як і раніше, ЗП скоротили
4%
9
Найманий працівник, працюю віддалено, ЗП скоротили
6%
14
Маю бізнес, дохід від бізнесу суттєво впав
15%
39
Найманий працівник, у відпустці за свій рахунок
6%
14
Найманий працівник, втратив роботу
5%
13
Маю бізнес, що стоїть, несе збитки
15%
39
Всього голосів : 252
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 25 сер, 2020 20:42

  st512 написав:
  Ukrainian написав:Друге зараження через 4.5 місяці після першого; схоже що імунітет не тривалий, антитіла довго не живуть. Вірус мутує

по радио сегодня слышал еще об одном случае, суммарно уже, я так понял четыре человека.. За этими заголовками не ясно как протекает болезнь во второй раз. Тут соглашусь ковидиотами про нагнетание истерии.

перезаряження, це 1 на 1000 чи 1 на 100000?
як можна зробити висновок про відстутність іммунітету?
https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 25 сер, 2020 20:45

Re: Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

Закаляйтесь как я и будете здоровы.
Витька 2083706653,извинись,я всё прощу)
Хокку: Питаю человека внутри себя...живу со вкусом...на аппетит не жалуюсь.Вопросы сюдою : 0966058778 секретарь ОхаnaСаня
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 25 сер, 2020 21:42

  Мизантрóп написав:Закаляйтесь как я и будете здоровы.

Ще рано говорити але все більше нових доказів з’являється що вірус може нанести тривалі пошкодження навіть тим хто здоровий і переніс його відносно легко
Наприклад
For Götz Martin Richter, a radiologist at the Klinikum Stuttgart in Germany, what’s especially striking is that just as the illness’ acute symptoms vary unpredictably, so, too, do those that linger. Richter thinks of two patients he has treated: a middle-aged man who experienced mild pneumonia from COVID-19, and an elderly woman already suffering from chronic leukemia and arterial disease, who almost died from the virus and had to be resuscitated. Three months later, the man with the mild case “falls asleep all day long and cannot work,” Richter says. The woman has minimal lung damage and feels fine.
Жінка перехворіла серйозно але пошкодження легень мінімальні; чоловік переніс в легкій формі але 3 міс після сонливість і зниження працездатності
One study of health care workers with SARS in 2003 found that those with lung lesions 1 year after infection still had them after 15 years.
Інший корона вірус дав зміни в легенях що повність не зникли через 15 років
A paper this week in JAMA Cardiology found that 78 of 100 people diagnosed with COVID-19 had cardiac abnormalities when their heart was imaged on average 10 weeks later, most often inflammation in heart muscle. Many of the participants in that study were previously healthy, and some even caught the virus while on ski trips, according to the authors.
Інше дослідження 78 з 100 мали зміни в серці найчастіше запалення міокарда; більшість були цілком здорові перед цим деякі схопили вірус на лижному курорті
"Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-ла-ла-ла-лааа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".
Ігнор: Biminovich, win32, Tip Top, ЛАД
