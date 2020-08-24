Мизантрóп написав:
Закаляйтесь как я и будете здоровы.
Ще рано говорити але все більше нових доказів з’являється що вірус може нанести тривалі пошкодження навіть тим хто здоровий і переніс його відносно легко
Наприклад
For Götz Martin Richter, a radiologist at the Klinikum Stuttgart in Germany, what’s especially striking is that just as the illness’ acute symptoms vary unpredictably, so, too, do those that linger. Richter thinks of two patients he has treated: a middle-aged man who experienced mild pneumonia from COVID-19, and an elderly woman already suffering from chronic leukemia and arterial disease, who almost died from the virus and had to be resuscitated. Three months later, the man with the mild case “falls asleep all day long and cannot work,” Richter says. The woman has minimal lung damage and feels fine.
Жінка перехворіла серйозно але пошкодження легень мінімальні; чоловік переніс в легкій формі але 3 міс після сонливість і зниження працездатності
One study of health care workers with SARS in 2003 found that those with lung lesions 1 year after infection still had them after 15 years.
Інший корона вірус дав зміни в легенях що повність не зникли через 15 років
A paper this week in JAMA Cardiology found that 78 of 100 people diagnosed with COVID-19 had cardiac abnormalities when their heart was imaged on average 10 weeks later, most often inflammation in heart muscle. Many of the participants in that study were previously healthy, and some even caught the virus while on ski trips, according to the authors.
Інше дослідження 78 з 100 мали зміни в серці найчастіше запалення міокарда; більшість були цілком здорові перед цим деякі схопили вірус на лижному курорті
