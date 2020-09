Додано: Сер 09 вер, 2020 03:06

Russia’s premier intelligence service, the SVR, targeted vaccine research networks in the United States, Canada and Britain, espionage efforts that were first detected by a British spy agency monitoring international fiber optic cables.



Nearly all of the United States’ adversaries intensified their attempts to steal American research while Washington, in turn, has moved to protect the universities and corporations doing the most advanced work. NATO intelligence, normally concerned with the movement of Russian tanks and terrorist cells, has expanded to scrutinize Kremlin efforts to steal vaccine research as well, according to a Western official briefed on the intelligence.



Spies are trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine research. Why Canadians should be concerned



Russia, China and Iran have all been accused of trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine research.



Схоже що Кремль лоханувся з вакциною і продовжують спроби украсти чужі розробки.

