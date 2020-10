Ukrainian написав:

Previous laboratory studies have found that SARS-Cov-2 can survive for two to three days on bank notes and glass, and up to six days on plastic and stainless steel, although results vary.But the latest research from Australian agency CSIRO found the virus was "extremely robust," surviving for 28 days on smooth surfaces such as glass found on mobile phone screens and both plastic and paper banknotes, when kept at 20C (68F), which is about room temperature.In comparison, the flu virus can survive in the same circumstances for 17 days.Вірус може виживати на банкнотах, телефонах до 28 днів при 20 градусах