Додано: П'ят 13 лис, 2020 06:45

Мед брат з Мексики 28 років без хронічних хвороб. 22 жовтня діагностували а 5 листопада помер.Записав прощальне (як виявилось) відео і через кілька годин його довелось інтубуватиЙого сестра теж померла в серпні від вірусу у віці 30А мати одужалаI will recover, God willing. We will move forward," he said in the video. "Whatever happens, you will always be looking out for my best interests, always. I love you and you are in my heart."The frontline worker passed away on November 6, a few hours after being intubated at the hospital where he worked in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico, his family said. He was only 28 years old.Залишив дружину з п’ятирічним сином.Padilla Hernandez tested positive for Covid-19 on October 22, his family said. He stayed at home as he recovered.But on November 5, it was getting too hard to breathe. He knew he needed oxygen, so he went to the hospital, Adalberto Hernandez said."At that point, all of the tests showed that he had lost 90% of his lung function," said Adalberto Hernandez. "The sad part was that the doctors felt ... very confident with his chances because he didn't have prior health conditions, he was young, healthy."