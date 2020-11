Results from antibody testing should not be used to diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infections or to inform infection status. Negative results from antibody testing do not rule out SARS-CoV-2 infections, particularly for those individuals who have been exposed to the virus and are still within the estimated incubation period. Until the performance characteristics of antibody tests have been evaluated, it is possible that positive results from such testing may be due to past or present infections with a coronavirus other than SARS-CoV-2.