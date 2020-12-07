Форуми / Валюта / Валютний ринок / Эпидемия коронавируса в мире Эпидемия коронавируса в мире + Додати

Если появится вакцина от COVID-19 до конца 2020 года? Эпидемия коронавируса в мире 1.Я тут же пойду прививаться. Всех близких и знакомых буду агитировать. 33% 30 2.У меня вероятность заразиться COVID-19 низкая, а прививка дорогая. Если государство оплатит, то привьюсь. 5% 5 3.Вакцина скороспелая, а значит, небезопасная! Прививаться сейчас не буду, подожду еще год. 43% 39 4.Я противник прививок в принципе. Прививаться не буду. 19% 17 Всього голосів : 91 Додано: Вів 08 гру, 2020 18:42 Ukrainian написав: freeze написав: Глава британского минздрава, присутствуя на начале процесса вакцинации, пообещал, что лето в 2021 году в Великобритании пройдет без COVID-ограничений.

Так і минуле літо в Британії було без обмежень

А якщо серйозно то досить пару голосних заяв від перших вакцинованих про побічні еффекти або про не ефективність вакцини і всі ці голослівні заяви потерплять фіаско Так і минуле літо в Британії було без обмеженьА якщо серйозно то досить пару голосних заяв від перших вакцинованих про побічні еффекти або про не ефективність вакцини і всі ці голослівні заяви потерплять фіаско



Нет никаких побочных эффектов у десятков тысяч уже провакцинированных десятком разных вакцин от коронавируса, кроме иногда небольшого повышения температуры в день вакцинации и покраснения иногда в месте укола.

Всё это пугалки для бедных ) Старики уже 90-летние вакцинируются, а молодёжь всё трясётся и ждёт неведомых побочных эффектов.



Нет никаких побочных эффектов у десятков тысяч уже провакцинированных десятком разных вакцин от коронавируса, кроме иногда небольшого повышения температуры в день вакцинации и покраснения иногда в месте укола.

Всё это пугалки для бедных ) Старики уже 90-летние вакцинируются, а молодёжь всё трясётся и ждёт неведомых побочных эффектов.

А про эффективность вакцины легко будет судить по наличию антител через определенное время. Я думаю, Пфайзер, солидная фирма, и не дураки вложить миллиарды долларов в разработку, изготовление и продвижение вакцины, чтобы она оказалась недействующей.

freeze 
Додано: Вів 08 гру, 2020 18:45

Так і минуле літо в Британії було без обмежень

А якщо серйозно то досить пару голосних заяв від перших вакцинованих про побічні еффекти або про не ефективність вакцини і всі ці голослівні заяви потерплять фіаско Так і минуле літо в Британії було без обмеженьА якщо серйозно то досить пару голосних заяв від перших вакцинованих про побічні еффекти або про не ефективність вакцини і всі ці голослівні заяви потерплять фіаско



Нет никаких побочных эффектов у десятков тысяч уже провакцинированных десятком разных вакцин от коронавируса, кроме иногда небольшого повышения температуры в день вакцинации и покраснения иногда в месте укола.

Всё это пугалки для бедных ) Старики уже 90-летние вакцинируются, а молодёжь всё трясётся и ждёт неведомых побочных эффектов.



А про эффективность вакцины легко будет судить по наличию антител через определенное время. Я думаю, Пфайзер, солидная фирма, и не дураки вложить миллиарды долларов в разработку, изготовление и продвижение вакцины, чтобы она оказалась недействующей. Нет никаких побочных эффектов у десятков тысяч уже провакцинированных десятком разных вакцин от коронавируса, кроме иногда небольшого повышения температуры в день вакцинации и покраснения иногда в месте укола.Всё это пугалки для бедных ) Старики уже 90-летние вакцинируются, а молодёжь всё трясётся и ждёт неведомых побочных эффектов.А про эффективность вакцины легко будет судить по наличию антител через определенное время. Я думаю, Пфайзер, солидная фирма, и не дураки вложить миллиарды долларов в разработку, изготовление и продвижение вакцины, чтобы она оказалась недействующей.

Інформація з Вікіпедії відносно мРНК вакцин і можливих ускладнень

Side effects and risks[edit]

Specific[edit]

mRNA strands in the vaccine may elicit an unintended immune reaction; to minimize this, mRNA vaccine sequences are designed to mimic those produced by mammalian cell (i.e. human cells).[5]

Some mRNA-based vaccine platforms induce potent interferon type I responses, which have been associated not only with inflammation but also potentially with autoimmunity. Thus, identification of individuals at an increased risk of autoimmune reactions (e.g Lupus) before mRNA vaccination can allow precautions to be taken.[6]

The risks associated with mRNA strands that did not manage to pass into a human cell are considered to be low, as the fragile mRNA molecule should be quickly broken down inside the body once its drug delivery system has eroded.[10]

The drug delivery system holding the mRNA molecule (protecting the fragile mRNA strands from being broken down by the body before they enter the human cell), are usually PEGylated lipid nanoparticles which can be reactogenic, triggering their own immune reactions, and causing damage to the liver at higher doses.[45] Strong reactogenic effects were reported in trials of novel COVID-19 RNA vaccines.[46]

Furthermore, extracellular RNA is known to be a factor promoting blood coagulation and increasing the permeability of the endothelium. The increase in endothelial permeability can lead to edema and stimulate blood coagulation which entails a risk of thrombus formation, hence the risk of infarction (especially cerebral infarction), thrombosis or pulmonary embolism [1] [2].

General[edit]

Before 2020, no mRNA technology platform (drug or vaccine), had ever been authorized for use in humans, and thus there was the risk of unknown effects,[8] both short-term, and longer-term (e.g. autoimmune responses or diseases).[4][10][11] The 2020 coronavirus pandemic required the faster production capability of mRNA vaccines, and made them attractive to national health organisations, and led to debate about the type of initial authorization mRNA vaccines should get, including emergency use authorization or expanded access authorization, after the eight-week period post final human trials.[13][14]



In November 2020, Peter Hotez said of the emerging mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, "I worry about innovation at the expense of practicality",[1] while Michal Linial said, "I won't be taking it immediately – probably not for at least the coming year", and "We have to wait and see whether it really works".[10] However Linial also added, "Classical vaccines were designed to take 10 years to develop. I don’t think the world can wait for a classical vaccine".[10] Tal Brosh, the Head of Infectious Disease Unit at the Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital said, "There is a race to get the public vaccinated, so we are willing to take more risks", and "We will have a safety profile for only a certain number of months, so if there is a long-term effect after two years, we cannot know," adding "but then we would have the coronavirus for two more years".[10]



In November 2020, The Washington Post reported on hesitancy amongst healthcare professionals in the United States to the novel mRNA vaccines, citing surveys which reported that: "some did not want to be in the first round, so they could wait and see if there are potential side effects",[12] and that "doctors and nurses want more data before championing vaccines to end the pandemic".[12]



In December 2020, Yossi Karko, director of the clinical research unit at Hadassah Medical Center, who ran mRNA trials, said, "The FDA has a mechanism of approving drugs and vaccines for emergency cases. What this means is that the FDA has initial safety data. But if this was a usual situation, the researchers would have followed the volunteers for at least two years before the vaccine was approved".[30] Інформація з Вікіпедії відносно мРНК вакцин і можливих ускладненьSide effects and risks[edit]Specific[edit]mRNA strands in the vaccine may elicit an unintended immune reaction; to minimize this, mRNA vaccine sequences are designed to mimic those produced by mammalian cell (i.e. human cells).[5]Some mRNA-based vaccine platforms induce potent interferon type I responses, which have been associated not only with inflammation but also potentially with autoimmunity. Thus, identification of individuals at an increased risk of autoimmune reactions (e.g Lupus) before mRNA vaccination can allow precautions to be taken.[6]The risks associated with mRNA strands that did not manage to pass into a human cell are considered to be low, as the fragile mRNA molecule should be quickly broken down inside the body once its drug delivery system has eroded.[10]The drug delivery system holding the mRNA molecule (protecting the fragile mRNA strands from being broken down by the body before they enter the human cell), are usually PEGylated lipid nanoparticles which can be reactogenic, triggering their own immune reactions, and causing damage to the liver at higher doses.[45] Strong reactogenic effects were reported in trials of novel COVID-19 RNA vaccines.[46]Furthermore, extracellular RNA is known to be a factor promoting blood coagulation and increasing the permeability of the endothelium. The increase in endothelial permeability can lead to edema and stimulate blood coagulation which entails a risk of thrombus formation, hence the risk of infarction (especially cerebral infarction), thrombosis or pulmonary embolism [1] [2].General[edit]Before 2020, no mRNA technology platform (drug or vaccine), had ever been authorized for use in humans, and thus there was the risk of unknown effects,[8] both short-term, and longer-term (e.g. autoimmune responses or diseases).[4][10][11] The 2020 coronavirus pandemic required the faster production capability of mRNA vaccines, and made them attractive to national health organisations, and led to debate about the type of initial authorization mRNA vaccines should get, including emergency use authorization or expanded access authorization, after the eight-week period post final human trials.[13][14]In November 2020, Peter Hotez said of the emerging mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, "I worry about innovation at the expense of practicality",[1] while Michal Linial said, "I won't be taking it immediately – probably not for at least the coming year", and "We have to wait and see whether it really works".[10] However Linial also added, "Classical vaccines were designed to take 10 years to develop. I don’t think the world can wait for a classical vaccine".[10] Tal Brosh, the Head of Infectious Disease Unit at the Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital said, "There is a race to get the public vaccinated, so we are willing to take more risks", and "We will have a safety profile for only a certain number of months, so if there is a long-term effect after two years, we cannot know," adding "but then we would have the coronavirus for two more years".[10]In November 2020, The Washington Post reported on hesitancy amongst healthcare professionals in the United States to the novel mRNA vaccines, citing surveys which reported that: "some did not want to be in the first round, so they could wait and see if there are potential side effects",[12] and that "doctors and nurses want more data before championing vaccines to end the pandemic".[12]In December 2020, Yossi Karko, director of the clinical research unit at Hadassah Medical Center, who ran mRNA trials, said, "The FDA has a mechanism of approving drugs and vaccines for emergency cases. What this means is that the FDA has initial safety data. But if this was a usual situation, the researchers would have followed the volunteers for at least two years before the vaccine was approved".[30] Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить.

"Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар". Ukrainian

Додано: Вів 08 гру, 2020 18:46

Повідомлень: 9342 З нами з: 18.06.08 Подякував: 24 раз. Подякували: 648 раз. Профіль Вебсайт 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Вів 08 гру, 2020 18:46 freeze написав: А как факт, что относительно молодой, здоровый , спортивный А как факт, что относительно молодой,, спортивный



Видимо что-то у него было , по чему внезапно ударило.



Как в той поговорке: "Нет здоровых, есть недообследованные"



p.s. В моем окружении уже трое, но не спортивные все, как и не старые.

Отак от. 
justit
Додано: Вів 08 гру, 2020 18:53





Я перехворів.

Хвороба нагадала мені день після студентського випускного, де я здуру вперше в житті нажерся до втрати пам"яті



Всім здоров"я, і, як подумки каже панда: "Не бухай" 
justit
Додано: Вів 08 гру, 2020 18:57



Эти четверо в мэрии хоть получали по 5-8 зарплат в месяц?

