Валюта
/
Валюта
/
Валютний ринок
/
Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
  #

Если появится вакцина от COVID-19 до конца 2020 года?

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире 2.5 5 112
1.Я тут же пойду прививаться. Всех близких и знакомых буду агитировать.
30%
34
2.У меня вероятность заразиться COVID-19 низкая, а прививка дорогая. Если государство оплатит, то привьюсь.
6%
7
3.Вакцина скороспелая, а значит, небезопасная! Прививаться сейчас не буду, подожду еще год.
46%
51
4.Я противник прививок в принципе. Прививаться не буду.
18%
20
Всього голосів : 112
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 11 січ, 2021 00:50

U.K. government officials announced critically ill COVID-19 patients will soon receive rheumatoid arthritis drugs to boost recovery and odds of survival.

In a statement, U.K. officials pointed to preliminary results from a study posted ahead of peer review, drawing on the government-backed international REMAP-CAP trial.

Tocilizumab and sarilumab infused to seriously ill coronavirus patients soon after admittance to intensive care units dropped mortality risk by 24% and patients recovered up to 10 days faster. The vast majority of patients were also given a previously-authorized and widely-used cheap steroid called dexamethasone, which has already demonstrated improved survival for critically ill patients in need of oxygen.

U.K. officials hope that encouraging National Health Service providers to use tocilizumab, beginning Friday, will bring relief to burdened health systems amid a surge in cases linked to a mutated strain. The drug is already available in U.K. hospitals, and officials are working with the drug sponsor, Roche, to ensure continued supply, per the statement.

https://www.foxnews.com/health/seriousl ... toid-drugs
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 11 січ, 2021 01:34

Доповідь Управління Верховного комісара ООН з прав людини про вплив пандемії COVID-19 на права людини, яка була складена Моніторинговою місією ООН з прав людини в Україні та оприлюднена у грудні 2020 року:

"16. 28 серпня 2020 року Конституційний Суд визнав деякі положення постанови Кабінету Міністрів № 392 від 20 травня 2020 року щодо запровадження карантинних обмежень неконституційними, аргументуючи це тим, що такі обмеження мали бути введені Законом, а не підзаконними актами.
Однак правових наслідків не було, оскільки постанова Уряду на момент винесення рішення Суду вже була замінена.
Незважаючи на рішення Суду, Кабінет Міністрів залишався головним органом влади, що встановлював обмеження, пов’язані з пандемією, що викликає занепокоєння щодо законності таких заходів".

https://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Countri ... act_UA.pdf
Скептицизм и сомнения в комплексе с любопытством - возможность узнать истину, а вера может усилить любой миф настолько, что вы будете принимать его за действительность
