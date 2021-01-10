In a statement, U.K. officials pointed to preliminary results from a study posted ahead of peer review, drawing on the government-backed international REMAP-CAP trial.
Tocilizumab and sarilumab infused to seriously ill coronavirus patients soon after admittance to intensive care units dropped mortality risk by 24% and patients recovered up to 10 days faster. The vast majority of patients were also given a previously-authorized and widely-used cheap steroid called dexamethasone, which has already demonstrated improved survival for critically ill patients in need of oxygen.
U.K. officials hope that encouraging National Health Service providers to use tocilizumab, beginning Friday, will bring relief to burdened health systems amid a surge in cases linked to a mutated strain. The drug is already available in U.K. hospitals, and officials are working with the drug sponsor, Roche, to ensure continued supply, per the statement.