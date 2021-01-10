Форуми / Валюта / Валютний ринок / Эпидемия коронавируса в мире Эпидемия коронавируса в мире + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.

#<1 ... 2587258825892590 Если появится вакцина от COVID-19 до конца 2020 года? Эпидемия коронавируса в мире 2.5 5 112 1.Я тут же пойду прививаться. Всех близких и знакомых буду агитировать. 30% 34 2.У меня вероятность заразиться COVID-19 низкая, а прививка дорогая. Если государство оплатит, то привьюсь. 6% 7 3.Вакцина скороспелая, а значит, небезопасная! Прививаться сейчас не буду, подожду еще год. 46% 51 4.Я противник прививок в принципе. Прививаться не буду. 18% 20 Всього голосів : 112 Додано: Пон 11 січ, 2021 00:50 rheumatoid arthritis drugs to boost recovery and odds of survival.



In a statement, U.K. officials pointed to preliminary results from a study posted ahead of peer review, drawing on the government-backed international REMAP-CAP trial.



Tocilizumab and sarilumab infused to seriously ill coronavirus patients soon after admittance to intensive care units dropped mortality risk by 24% and patients recovered up to 10 days faster. The vast majority of patients were also given a previously-authorized and widely-used cheap steroid called dexamethasone, which has already demonstrated improved survival for critically ill patients in need of oxygen.



U.K. officials hope that encouraging National Health Service providers to use tocilizumab, beginning Friday, will bring relief to burdened health systems amid a surge in cases linked to a mutated strain. The drug is already available in U.K. hospitals, and officials are working with the drug sponsor, Roche, to ensure continued supply, per the statement.



https://www.foxnews.com/health/seriousl ... toid-drugs U.K. government officials announced critically ill COVID-19 patients will soon receiveto boost recovery and odds of survival.In a statement, U.K. officials pointed to preliminary results from a study posted ahead of peer review, drawing on the government-backed international REMAP-CAP trial.infused to seriously ill coronavirus patients soon after admittance to intensive care unitsThe vast majority of patients were also given a previously-authorized and widely-used cheap steroid called, which has already demonstrated improved survival for critically ill patients in need of oxygen.U.K. officials hope that encouraging National Health Service providers to use tocilizumab, beginning Friday, will bring relief to burdened health systems amid a surge in cases linked to a mutated strain. The drug is already available in U.K. hospitals, and officials are working with the drug sponsor, Roche, to ensure continued supply, per the statement. Libo 2

Повідомлень: 9210 З нами з: 14.11.11 Подякував: 367 раз. Подякували: 4150 раз. Профіль 1 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Пон 11 січ, 2021 01:34



"16. 28 серпня 2020 року Конституційний Суд визнав деякі положення постанови Кабінету Міністрів № 392 від 20 травня 2020 року щодо запровадження карантинних обмежень неконституційними, аргументуючи це тим, що такі обмеження мали бути введені Законом , а не підзаконними актами .

Однак правових наслідків не було, оскільки постанова Уряду на момент винесення рішення Суду вже була замінена.

Незважаючи на рішення Суду, Кабінет Міністрів залишався головним органом влади, що встановлював обмеження, пов’язані з пандемією, що викликає занепокоєння щодо законності таких заходів ".



https://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Countri ... act_UA.pdf Доповідь Управління Верховного комісара ООН з прав людини про вплив пандемії COVID-19 на права людини, яка була складена Моніторинговою місією ООН з прав людини в Україні та оприлюднена у грудні 2020 року:28 серпня 2020 року Конституційний Суд визнав деякі положення постанови Кабінету Міністрів № 392 від 20 травня 2020 року щодо запровадження карантинних обмежень неконституційними, аргументуючи це тим, щоОднак правових наслідків не було, оскільки постанова Уряду на момент винесення рішення Суду вже була замінена.Незважаючи на рішення Суду, Кабінет Міністрів залишався головним органом влади, що встановлював обмеження, пов’язані з пандемією, що". Скептицизм и сомнения в комплексе с любопытством - возможность узнать истину, а вера может усилить любой миф настолько, что вы будете принимать его за действительность Igneus Повідомлень: 904 З нами з: 29.08.18 Подякував: 389 раз. Подякували: 416 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата #<1 ... 2587258825892590 Форум: Оберіть форум ------------------ Найбільш цікаве на форумі - вибір редактора Вибір редакції Найбільш цікаве на форумі Всі опитування від Finance.ua Персональні Фінанси Акційні пропозиції банків та компаній Лайфхаки. Корисні поради Кредити в банках та мікрокредити Банківські депозити Страхування Туризм - подорожі Україною та світом Ринок нерухомості Кредитні та платіжні картки Народні рейтинги: Банки, Страхові Компанії та КУА Обслуговування в українських банках (гарне і погане) Банки Банкрути Обслуговування в українських страхових компаніях (гарне і погане) Розміщення коштів у КУА (довірити чи ні) Персональні інвестиції Рейтинг українських забудовників Валюта Валютний ринок Курси валют у твоєму місті Forex Залучення та розміщення коштів Залучення коштів Розміщення коштів Інше розміщення вільних коштів та активів ПІФи, КІФи, ВІФи та інші Кредитні спілки та інше Банківські метали та Інвестиційні монети Ринок банківських металів Ринок інвестиційних монет Фондовий ринок: цінні папери, індекси, емітенти та інше Міжнародний фондовий ринок Фондовий ринок Основи інвестування Аналітика Галузі та Емітенти Інтернет-трейдинг Казна: бюджет, податки, пенсійний фонд та інше Пенсійна реформа Податки та Оподаткування, Державний бюджет Державний бюджет України Макроекономіка України. Політика та гроші Політика та гроші Все про гроші: інші фінансові ринки та послуги ФінТех та Платіжні системи Ринок банківських послуг Світова економіка Обговорення статей Відео-новини Автомобілі в Україні та світі Галузі економіки Нумізматика та Боністика Фінансові афери та кримінал Інше/Різне/Цікаве Ф'ючерси та Опціони Аудит та бухгалтерський облік Тлумачення економічних термінів (народне) Купюри країн Світу (обговорюємо та застерігаємо) Форуми Дяді Саші та інших авторів Підсумки: енергетика Підсумки: світовий фондовий ринок Підсумки: валюта Підсумки: прогнози Персональні теми форумчан Обираємо новобудови у передмісті Києва Теревеньки на фінансовій кухні - Олександр Охріменко Страсті по Сахаліну Ринок праці: резюме, вакансії та освіта Вакансії Резюме Де і Як шукати роботу? Експертна думка Інші питання про роботу Трудові правовідносини Освіта в Україні та світі Портал Finance.UA: підтримка, події, новини Підтримка і супровід (SUPPORT) Конкурси на Finance.UA Новини Finance.UA Інтернет-маркетинг в банківському секторі HOME.FINANCE.UA - домашня бухгалтерія Як користуватися сайтом Відеоінтерв`ю Подкасти Архіви Архіви Народні рейтинги Архіви Валютний ринок Архіви Депозити Архіви Банківські метали Архіви Фондовий ринок Архіви все про гроші Архіви інше Новини нафтогазу, значення та акценти Пізня вечеря з Фунтиком Будівельник завжди правий Підсумки: Відео Макропосиденьки в alyakа Експертна думка + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Усі повідомлення 1 день 7 днів 2 тижні 1 місяць 3 місяці 6 місяців 1 рік за зростанням за спаданням

Модератори: Ірина_, Модератор Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 1 гістьМодератори: ТупУм Схожі теми Теми Відповіді Перегляди Останнє Валютный рынок в мире 1 ... 734 , 735 , 736

Anonymous » Суб 13 чер, 2009 22:15 Anonymous » Суб 13 чер, 2009 22:15 7352 1716302

ЛОБ Сер 06 січ, 2021 10:19