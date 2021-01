There is no denying that the COVID-19 virus has more often

than not been a personal catastrophe for the millions infected by

it, and for their families and communities. However , at a global

level, if viewed in terms of the percentage of the global population

effected, the corona crisis is (so far) one of the least deadly

pandemics the world has experience over the last 2000 years. In

all likelihood, unless the pandemic evolves in an unforeseen way ,

the consequences of COVID-19 in terms of health and mortality

will be mild compared to previous pandemics. At the end of June

2020 (at a time when the outbreak is still raging in Latin America,

South Asia and much of the US), COVID-19 has killed less than

0.006% of the world population. T o put this low figure into context

in terms of lethality , the Spanish flu killed 2.7% of the world’s

population and HIV/AIDS 0.6% (from 1981 to today). The Plague

of Justinian from its onset in 541 until it finally disappeared in 750

killed almost one-third of the population of Byzantium according to

various estimates, and the Black Death (1347-1351) is considered

to have killed between 30% and 40% of the world population at

the time. The corona pandemic is different. It does not constitute

an existential threat, or a shock that will leave its imprint on the

world’s population for decades. However , it does entail worrisome

perspectives for all the reasons already mentioned; in today’s

interdependent world, risks conflate with each other , amplifying

their reciprocal effects and magnifying their consequences. Much

of what’s coming is unknown, but we can be sure of the following:

in the post-pandemic world, questions of fairness will come to the

fore, ranging from stagnating real incomes for a vast majority to

the redefinition of our social contracts. Similarly , deep concerns

about the environment or questions about how technology can be

deployed and governed for the benefit of society will force their

way onto the political agenda. All these issues predated the

pandemic, but COVID-19 has both laid them bare for all to see

and amplified them. The direction of the trends hasn’t changed

but, in the wake of COVID-19, it got a lot faster.