Форуми / Валюта / Валютний ринок / Эпидемия коронавируса в мире Эпидемия коронавируса в мире + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.

#<1 ... 2619262026212622 Если появится вакцина от COVID-19 до конца 2020 года? Эпидемия коронавируса в мире 2.5 5 115 1.Я тут же пойду прививаться. Всех близких и знакомых буду агитировать. 31% 36 2.У меня вероятность заразиться COVID-19 низкая, а прививка дорогая. Если государство оплатит, то привьюсь. 6% 7 3.Вакцина скороспелая, а значит, небезопасная! Прививаться сейчас не буду, подожду еще год. 45% 52 4.Я противник прививок в принципе. Прививаться не буду. 17% 20 Всього голосів : 115 Додано: Суб 16 січ, 2021 02:21 tumos написав: Цитата от Шваба, основателя форума в Давосе.



There is no denying that the COVID-19 virus has more often than not been a personal catastrophe for the millions infected by it, and for their families and communities. However , at a global level, if viewed in terms of the percentage of the global population effected, the corona crisis is (so far) one of the least deadly pandemics the world has experience over the last 2000 years. In all likelihood, unless the pandemic evolves in an unforeseen way , the consequences of COVID-19 in terms of health and mortality will be mild compared to previous pandemics. At the end of June 2020 (at a time when the outbreak is still raging in Latin America, South Asia and much of the US), COVID-19 has killed less than 0.006% of the world population. To put this low figure into context in terms of lethality , the Spanish flu killed 2.7% of the world’s population and HIV/AIDS 0.6% (from 1981 to today). The Plague of Justinian from its onset in 541 until it finally disappeared in 750 killed almost one-third of the population of Byzantium according to various estimates, and the Black Death (1347-1351) is considered to have killed between 30% and 40% of the world population at the time. The corona pandemic is different. It does not constitute an existential threat, or a shock that will leave its imprint on the world’s population for decades. However , it does entail worrisome perspectives for all the reasons already mentioned; in today’s interdependent world, risks conflate with each other , amplifying their reciprocal effects and magnifying their consequences. Much of what’s coming is unknown, but we can be sure of the following:

in the post-pandemic world, questions of fairness will come to the fore, ranging from stagnating real incomes for a vast majority to the redefinition of our social contracts. Similarly , deep concerns about the environment or questions about how technology can be deployed and governed for the benefit of society will force their way onto the political agenda. All these issues predated the pandemic, but COVID-19 has both laid them bare for all to see and amplified them. The direction of the trends hasn’t changed but, in the wake of COVID-19, it got a lot faster. Цитата от Шваба, основателя форума в Давосе.

tumos, как Вы считаете, можно ли из этого фрагмента попробовать сделать два следующих вывода.



Во-первых, беспокойство по поводу коронавируса явно преувеличено и можно даже предположить, что оно искусственно насаждается, поскольку:



"... However , at a global level, if viewed in terms of the percentage of the global population effected, the corona crisis is (so far) one of the least deadly pandemics the world has experience over the last 2000 years... The corona pandemic is different. It does not constitute an existential threat, or a shock that will leave its imprint on the

world’s population for decades".



Во-вторых, если предположение об искусственном насаждении беспокойства по поводу коронавируса имеет право на существование, то оно, скорее всего, направлено на отвлечение от более насущных проблем, а именно:



"...in the post-pandemic world, questions of fairness will come to the fore, ranging from stagnating real incomes for a vast majority to the redefinition of our social contracts. Similarly , deep concerns about the environment or questions about how technology can be deployed and governed for the benefit of society will force their way onto the political agenda". , как Вы считаете, можно ли из этого фрагмента попробовать сделать два следующих вывода., беспокойство по поводу коронавируса явно преувеличено и можно даже предположить, что оно искусственно насаждается, поскольку:"... However , at a global level, if viewed in terms of the percentage of the global population effected, the corona crisis is (so far) one of the least deadly pandemics the world has experience over the last 2000 years... The corona pandemic is different. It does not constitute an existential threat, or a shock that will leave its imprint on theworld’s population for decades"., если предположение об искусственном насаждении беспокойства по поводу коронавируса имеет право на существование, то оно, скорее всего, направлено на отвлечение от более насущных проблем, а именно:"...in the post-pandemic world,will come to the fore, ranging fromto. Similarly , deep concerns about the environment or questions about how technology can be deployed and governed for the benefit of society will force their way onto the political agenda". Скептицизм и сомнения в комплексе с любопытством - возможность узнать истину, а вера может усилить любой миф настолько, что вы будете принимать его за действительность Igneus Повідомлень: 910 З нами з: 29.08.18 Подякував: 402 раз. Подякували: 418 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Суб 16 січ, 2021 03:56 Igneus написав: tumos, как Вы считаете, можно ли из этого фрагмента попробовать сделать два следующих вывода.



Во-первых, беспокойство по поводу коронавируса явно преувеличено и можно даже предположить, что оно искусственно насаждается, поскольку:



"... However , at a global level, if viewed in terms of the percentage of the global population effected, the corona crisis is (so far) one of the least deadly pandemics the world has experience over the last 2000 years... The corona pandemic is different. It does not constitute an existential threat, or a shock that will leave its imprint on the

world’s population for decades".



Во-вторых, если предположение об искусственном насаждении беспокойства по поводу коронавируса имеет право на существование, то оно, скорее всего, направлено на отвлечение от более насущных проблем, а именно:



"...in the post-pandemic world, questions of fairness will come to the fore, ranging from stagnating real incomes for a vast majority to the redefinition of our social contracts. Similarly , deep concerns about the environment or questions about how technology can be deployed and governed for the benefit of society will force their way onto the political agenda". , как Вы считаете, можно ли из этого фрагмента попробовать сделать два следующих вывода., беспокойство по поводу коронавируса явно преувеличено и можно даже предположить, что оно искусственно насаждается, поскольку:"... However , at a global level, if viewed in terms of the percentage of the global population effected, the corona crisis is (so far) one of the least deadly pandemics the world has experience over the last 2000 years... The corona pandemic is different. It does not constitute an existential threat, or a shock that will leave its imprint on theworld’s population for decades"., если предположение об искусственном насаждении беспокойства по поводу коронавируса имеет право на существование, то оно, скорее всего, направлено на отвлечение от более насущных проблем, а именно:"...in the post-pandemic world, questions of fairness will come to the fore, ranging from stagnating real incomes for a vast majority to the redefinition of our social contracts. Similarly , deep concerns about the environment or questions about how technology can be deployed and governed for the benefit of society will force their way onto the political agenda".

Я полагаю, что текст содержит как аргументацию Фриза (для конкретной семьи ковид может быть серьезной личной проблемой), так и Вкладчика (на дату лето 2020 ковид не является особо смертоносной болезнью). Что касается отвлечения от насущных проблем. Скорее это событие может служить или послужило возможностью для решения назревших проблем. ИМХО. Я полагаю, что текст содержит как аргументацию Фриза (для конкретной семьи ковид может быть серьезной личной проблемой), так и Вкладчика (на дату лето 2020 ковид не является особо смертоносной болезнью). Что касается отвлечения от насущных проблем. Скорее это событие может служить или послужило возможностью для решения назревших проблем. ИМХО. tumos Повідомлень: 1447 З нами з: 12.03.09 Подякував: 12 раз. Подякували: 132 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Суб 16 січ, 2021 08:30 ЛАД написав: Но и ковид не записала.

А ОРЗ - общая группа заболеваний, включающая и грипп. А ОРЗ - общая группа заболеваний, включающая и грипп.



Вероятно изменилась "политика", не?



В доказательство сего предположения:

- До конца ноября КОВИД больным делали тесты после прохождения амбулаторного лечения.

- С декабря (а может и раньше) - только один тест. Если он положительный - второй, который бы показал "уже здоров" - делать перестали. (знакомые медики сами говорили: "Как так?")

Более того, если первый был отрицательный, но через некоторое время появлялись симптомы - то повторный тест не делают. Вердикт "У Вас ОРЗ - там у церкві свячена вода, попийте трохи" Вероятно, не?В доказательство сего предположения:- До конца ноября КОВИД больным делали тесты после прохождения амбулаторного лечения.- С декабря (а может и раньше) - только один тест. Если он положительный - второй, который бы показал "уже здоров" - делать перестали. (знакомые медики сами говорили: "Как так?")Более того, если первый был отрицательный, но через некоторое время появлялись симптомы - то повторный тест не делают. Вердикт "У Вас ОРЗ - там у церкві свячена вода, попийте трохи" justit Повідомлень: 5021 З нами з: 12.03.09 Подякував: 1549 раз. Подякували: 360 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Суб 16 січ, 2021 08:59 Re: Эпидемия коронавируса в мире justit написав: Вероятно изменилась "политика", не? Вероятно изменилась "политика", не?

По косвенным признакам - скорей всего да.



Весной и в начале лета похоже была установка запихивать в стационар при любой подозрении или положительном тесте. На новогодние праздники врач не то что на тест - даже на флюорографию не отправил. Но поскольку моя "статистика" опирается на разных врачей в разных городах делать серьёзные выводы сложно. По косвенным признакам - скорей всего да.Весной и в начале лета похоже была установка запихивать в стационар при любой подозрении или положительном тесте. На новогодние праздники врач не то что на тест - даже на флюорографию не отправил. Но поскольку моя "статистика" опирается на разных врачей в разных городах делать серьёзные выводы сложно.

You can't go over your budgets if you don't check! Рахунок в польському банку для українського туриста cutt.ly/konto_w_Polsce

для Переказ грошей з України за кордон та з-за кордону в Україну cutt.ly/faster_and_cheaper_than_swift Mind the gap.You can't go over your budgets if you don't check! vitaliy_berdinskikh

Повідомлень: 2719 З нами з: 06.08.19 Подякував: 648 раз. Подякували: 430 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата #<1 ... 2619262026212622 Форум: Оберіть форум ------------------ Найбільш цікаве на форумі - вибір редактора Вибір редакції Найбільш цікаве на форумі Всі опитування від Finance.ua Персональні Фінанси Акційні пропозиції банків та компаній Лайфхаки. Корисні поради Кредити в банках та мікрокредити Банківські депозити Страхування Туризм - подорожі Україною та світом Ринок нерухомості Кредитні та платіжні картки Народні рейтинги: Банки, Страхові Компанії та КУА Обслуговування в українських банках (гарне і погане) Банки Банкрути Обслуговування в українських страхових компаніях (гарне і погане) Розміщення коштів у КУА (довірити чи ні) Персональні інвестиції Рейтинг українських забудовників Валюта Валютний ринок Курси валют у твоєму місті Forex Залучення та розміщення коштів Залучення коштів Розміщення коштів Інше розміщення вільних коштів та активів ПІФи, КІФи, ВІФи та інші Кредитні спілки та інше Банківські метали та Інвестиційні монети Ринок банківських металів Ринок інвестиційних монет Фондовий ринок: цінні папери, індекси, емітенти та інше Міжнародний фондовий ринок Фондовий ринок Основи інвестування Аналітика Галузі та Емітенти Інтернет-трейдинг Казна: бюджет, податки, пенсійний фонд та інше Пенсійна реформа Податки та Оподаткування, Державний бюджет Державний бюджет України Макроекономіка України. Політика та гроші Політика та гроші Все про гроші: інші фінансові ринки та послуги ФінТех та Платіжні системи Ринок банківських послуг Світова економіка Обговорення статей Відео-новини Автомобілі в Україні та світі Галузі економіки Нумізматика та Боністика Фінансові афери та кримінал Інше/Різне/Цікаве Ф'ючерси та Опціони Аудит та бухгалтерський облік Тлумачення економічних термінів (народне) Купюри країн Світу (обговорюємо та застерігаємо) Форуми Дяді Саші та інших авторів Підсумки: енергетика Підсумки: світовий фондовий ринок Підсумки: валюта Підсумки: прогнози Персональні теми форумчан Обираємо новобудови у передмісті Києва Теревеньки на фінансовій кухні - Олександр Охріменко Страсті по Сахаліну Ринок праці: резюме, вакансії та освіта Вакансії Резюме Де і Як шукати роботу? Експертна думка Інші питання про роботу Трудові правовідносини Освіта в Україні та світі Портал Finance.UA: підтримка, події, новини Підтримка і супровід (SUPPORT) Конкурси на Finance.UA Новини Finance.UA Інтернет-маркетинг в банківському секторі HOME.FINANCE.UA - домашня бухгалтерія Як користуватися сайтом Відеоінтерв`ю Подкасти Архіви Архіви Народні рейтинги Архіви Валютний ринок Архіви Депозити Архіви Банківські метали Архіви Фондовий ринок Архіви все про гроші Архіви інше Новини нафтогазу, значення та акценти Пізня вечеря з Фунтиком Будівельник завжди правий Підсумки: Відео Макропосиденьки в alyakа Експертна думка + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Усі повідомлення 1 день 7 днів 2 тижні 1 місяць 3 місяці 6 місяців 1 рік за зростанням за спаданням Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 3 гостей

Модератори: ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор Схожі теми Теми Відповіді Перегляди Останнє Валютный рынок в мире 1 ... 734 , 735 , 736

Anonymous » Суб 13 чер, 2009 22:15 Anonymous » Суб 13 чер, 2009 22:15 7355 1719656

ЛОБ П'ят 15 січ, 2021 23:58