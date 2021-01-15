tumos написав:Цитата от Шваба, основателя форума в Давосе.
There is no denying that the COVID-19 virus has more often than not been a personal catastrophe for the millions infected by it, and for their families and communities. However , at a global level, if viewed in terms of the percentage of the global population effected, the corona crisis is (so far) one of the least deadly pandemics the world has experience over the last 2000 years. In all likelihood, unless the pandemic evolves in an unforeseen way , the consequences of COVID-19 in terms of health and mortality will be mild compared to previous pandemics. At the end of June 2020 (at a time when the outbreak is still raging in Latin America, South Asia and much of the US), COVID-19 has killed less than 0.006% of the world population. To put this low figure into context in terms of lethality , the Spanish flu killed 2.7% of the world’s population and HIV/AIDS 0.6% (from 1981 to today). The Plague of Justinian from its onset in 541 until it finally disappeared in 750 killed almost one-third of the population of Byzantium according to various estimates, and the Black Death (1347-1351) is considered to have killed between 30% and 40% of the world population at the time. The corona pandemic is different. It does not constitute an existential threat, or a shock that will leave its imprint on the world’s population for decades. However , it does entail worrisome perspectives for all the reasons already mentioned; in today’s interdependent world, risks conflate with each other , amplifying their reciprocal effects and magnifying their consequences. Much of what’s coming is unknown, but we can be sure of the following: in the post-pandemic world, questions of fairness will come to the fore, ranging from stagnating real incomes for a vast majority to the redefinition of our social contracts. Similarly , deep concerns about the environment or questions about how technology can be deployed and governed for the benefit of society will force their way onto the political agenda. All these issues predated the pandemic, but COVID-19 has both laid them bare for all to see and amplified them. The direction of the trends hasn’t changed but, in the wake of COVID-19, it got a lot faster.
tumos, как Вы считаете, можно ли из этого фрагмента попробовать сделать два следующих вывода.
Во-первых, беспокойство по поводу коронавируса явно преувеличено и можно даже предположить, что оно искусственно насаждается, поскольку:
"... However , at a global level, if viewed in terms of the percentage of the global population effected, the corona crisis is (so far) one of the least deadly pandemics the world has experience over the last 2000 years... The corona pandemic is different. It does not constitute an existential threat, or a shock that will leave its imprint on the world’s population for decades".
Во-вторых, если предположение об искусственном насаждении беспокойства по поводу коронавируса имеет право на существование, то оно, скорее всего, направлено на отвлечение от более насущных проблем, а именно:
"...in the post-pandemic world, questions of fairness will come to the fore, ranging from stagnating real incomes for a vast majority to the redefinition of our social contracts. Similarly , deep concerns about the environment or questions about how technology can be deployed and governed for the benefit of society will force their way onto the political agenda".
Скептицизм и сомнения в комплексе с любопытством - возможность узнать истину, а вера может усилить любой миф настолько, что вы будете принимать его за действительность
Я полагаю, что текст содержит как аргументацию Фриза (для конкретной семьи ковид может быть серьезной личной проблемой), так и Вкладчика (на дату лето 2020 ковид не является особо смертоносной болезнью). Что касается отвлечения от насущных проблем. Скорее это событие может служить или послужило возможностью для решения назревших проблем. ИМХО.
ЛАД написав:Но и ковид не записала. А ОРЗ - общая группа заболеваний, включающая и грипп.
Вероятно изменилась "политика", не?
В доказательство сего предположения: - До конца ноября КОВИД больным делали тесты после прохождения амбулаторного лечения. - С декабря (а может и раньше) - только один тест. Если он положительный - второй, который бы показал "уже здоров" - делать перестали. (знакомые медики сами говорили: "Как так?") Более того, если первый был отрицательный, но через некоторое время появлялись симптомы - то повторный тест не делают. Вердикт "У Вас ОРЗ - там у церкві свячена вода, попийте трохи"
Весной и в начале лета похоже была установка запихивать в стационар при любой подозрении или положительном тесте. На новогодние праздники врач не то что на тест - даже на флюорографию не отправил. Но поскольку моя "статистика" опирается на разных врачей в разных городах делать серьёзные выводы сложно.
