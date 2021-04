It was estimated that the first wave infected over three quarters of the population in Manaus based on routine blood donor data, and the second wave was largely due to reinfection with a new variant named P1 strain.

Now, experts have warned that covid-19 is now affecting young Brazilians worse than ever before. Doctors treating covid-19 patients have reported that more young people are being admitted to their hospitals in the current wave of cases.2 Their observations are being corroborated by a series of new studies looking at infection and mortality rates in Brazil.



Covid-19 cases among people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s are up by 565%, 626%, and 525% respectively since the beginning of January, says the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz),3 a research institute attached to Brazil’s Ministry of Health.