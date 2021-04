Timeline: COVID-19 in Saskatchewan

Here is a condensed timeline of notable milestones hit by Saskatchewan during the pandemic in 2020.



Publishing date:

Jan 01, 2021 • March 17, 2021

2020

March 18: Sask. declares state of emergency after eight new cases , provincial total now 16; public gatherings larger than 50 prohibited; gyms, fitness centres, casinos and bingo halls ordered to close until further notice; legislature shut down after the government reveals a $14.15-billion spending plan

