Что касается разновидностей штаммов, то сейчас идет разработка разных платформ вакцин, которые будут действовать против любой формы коронавируса, даже теоретически возможной в будущем.



Coronavirus Targeted Epitopes Claimed in Enzolytics Pending Patent Applications are Verified as Fully Conserved in the UK, Brazil and South African Variants of the Coronavirus (SARS-COV-2)

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (or the "Company").



In a significant development, recent findings have revealed that the monoclonal antibodies being produced by the Company against targeted sites on the Coronavirus are directed against epitopes that exist conservatively on each of the variant strains of the virus from the UK, Brazil and South African.



These findings are considered by the Company as highly significant in that the Center for Disease Control (the "CDC") recently reported these Coronavirus as "variants of concern," defining them as ones "for which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (meaning increased hospitalizations or deaths), a significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures."

The Company's targeted approach is to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies against the identified conserved epitopes on the Coronavirus. Using computer analysis (Artificial Intelligence [AI]), the Company has identified 19 conserved sequences identified on the Coronavirus on the basis that they are 98.71% to 99.29% conserved over the entirety of the 50,512 Coronavirus isolates analyzed. Significantly, these conserved sequences have been identified in the UK, Brazil and South African variants.



This discovery is significant in Enzolytics' continued commitment to producing therapeutics for the treatment of COVID-19. Specifically, Enzolytics is creating human heterohybridoma cell lines using convalescent human patients' peripheral "immune" human B cells to create fully human monoclonal antibodies directed individually against the identified conserved sites on the virus and against both S1 protein and S2 (transmembrane) protein on the Coronavirus. These monoclonal antibodies will expectedly have universal effect (on all known variants) and will be durable in that as the virus mutates, the targeted site will still exist in the virus subjecting it to neutralization. Such therapeutics would have universal (world-wide application), be durable (have long term successful benefit) and thereby prevent failure of successful vaccines and/or provide effective treatment, which are both points of failures that have occurred as a result of "mutational virus escape".