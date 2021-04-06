RSS
Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
Если появится вакцина от COVID-19 до конца 2020 года?

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире 2.5 5 150
1.Я тут же пойду прививаться. Всех близких и знакомых буду агитировать.
31%
47
2.У меня вероятность заразиться COVID-19 низкая, а прививка дорогая. Если государство оплатит, то привьюсь.
5%
8
3.Вакцина скороспелая, а значит, небезопасная! Прививаться сейчас не буду, подожду еще год.
48%
72
4.Я противник прививок в принципе. Прививаться не буду.
15%
23
Всього голосів : 150
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 06 кві, 2021 19:21

Re: Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

  Libo написав:В золотом миллиарде только Израиль и США вакцинируются нормальными темпами. В ацтойной Европе темпы чуть выше Украины. Я всегда говорил, что наш вектор интеграции в Европу неправильный. Европа кусок г. Надо было сразу интегрироваться в Америку.

Ну так сам подумай - якщо Британія і Канада вакцинуются Астразенекою, ЄС чим попало, навіть Супутником, араби китайскими, то з якого ... радості ми отримаємо Пфайзер?
lapay
 
Повідомлень: 12098
З нами з: 01.08.15
Подякував: 1174 раз.
Подякували: 1381 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 06 кві, 2021 19:24

  Lady_N написав:Вам даже известно, что читал и не читал этот врач


Если не читал, то откуда он знает что вакцины неэффективны против южноафриканского штамма? Сам исследования проводил или голоса в голове сообщили?

Если читал то зачем пишет заведомую неправду, потому что заплатили за это?

Даже не знаю что хуже - дурак или запроданець.
Востаннє редагувалось IgA в Вів 06 кві, 2021 19:26, всього редагувалось 1 раз.
IgA
 
Повідомлень: 508
З нами з: 02.07.15
Подякував: 35 раз.
Подякували: 95 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 06 кві, 2021 19:26

  stm написав:
  Lady_N написав:А тут у мене "не сходится"... Чому ЛАД і Старикан не бажають вакцинуватися? Освіти не вистачає?

Они не медики и не 80+ ;) вакцин у нас кот наплакал :)

Та ладно! Я столько слышала про утилизацию неиспользованных остатков..
И китайскую вакцину ж вот только давеча подвезли.
70+ или 80+ какаяразница (с) :D
Lady_N
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 508
З нами з: 05.07.20
Подякував: 131 раз.
Подякували: 132 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 06 кві, 2021 19:26

Lady_N

Что касается разновидностей штаммов, то сейчас идет разработка разных платформ вакцин, которые будут действовать против любой формы коронавируса, даже теоретически возможной в будущем.

Coronavirus Targeted Epitopes Claimed in Enzolytics Pending Patent Applications are Verified as Fully Conserved in the UK, Brazil and South African Variants of the Coronavirus (SARS-COV-2)
10:01 AM ET 4/5/21 | Dow Jones
COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (or the "Company").

In a significant development, recent findings have revealed that the monoclonal antibodies being produced by the Company against targeted sites on the Coronavirus are directed against epitopes that exist conservatively on each of the variant strains of the virus from the UK, Brazil and South African.

These findings are considered by the Company as highly significant in that the Center for Disease Control (the "CDC") recently reported these Coronavirus as "variants of concern," defining them as ones "for which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (meaning increased hospitalizations or deaths), a significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures."
The Company's targeted approach is to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies against the identified conserved epitopes on the Coronavirus. Using computer analysis (Artificial Intelligence [AI]), the Company has identified 19 conserved sequences identified on the Coronavirus on the basis that they are 98.71% to 99.29% conserved over the entirety of the 50,512 Coronavirus isolates analyzed. Significantly, these conserved sequences have been identified in the UK, Brazil and South African variants.

This discovery is significant in Enzolytics' continued commitment to producing therapeutics for the treatment of COVID-19. Specifically, Enzolytics is creating human heterohybridoma cell lines using convalescent human patients' peripheral "immune" human B cells to create fully human monoclonal antibodies directed individually against the identified conserved sites on the virus and against both S1 protein and S2 (transmembrane) protein on the Coronavirus. These monoclonal antibodies will expectedly have universal effect (on all known variants) and will be durable in that as the virus mutates, the targeted site will still exist in the virus subjecting it to neutralization. Such therapeutics would have universal (world-wide application), be durable (have long term successful benefit) and thereby prevent failure of successful vaccines and/or provide effective treatment, which are both points of failures that have occurred as a result of "mutational virus escape".
Libo
Аватар користувача
2

 
Повідомлень: 9569
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 380 раз.
Подякували: 4197 раз.
 
Профіль
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 06 кві, 2021 19:28

  Lady_N написав:Та ладно! Я столько слышала про утилизацию неиспользованных остатков..
И китайскую вакцину ж вот только давеча подвезли.
70+ или 80+ какаяразница (с) :D


А сама вакцинировалась? :roll:
Libo
Аватар користувача
2

 
Повідомлень: 9569
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 380 раз.
Подякували: 4197 раз.
 
Профіль
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 06 кві, 2021 19:32

  Libo написав:Lady_N

Что касается разновидностей штаммов, то сейчас идет разработка разных платформ вакцин, которые будут действовать против любой формы коронавируса, даже теоретически возможной в будущем.


Правильно, ИДЕТ РАЗРАБОТКА. Не внедрение, не производство, не получение разрешения на использование. Сколько нам ЕЩЕ подождать :roll: :twisted:
Lady_N
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 508
З нами з: 05.07.20
Подякував: 131 раз.
Подякували: 132 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 06 кві, 2021 19:38

  Libo написав:
  Lady_N написав:Та ладно! Я столько слышала про утилизацию неиспользованных остатков..
И китайскую вакцину ж вот только давеча подвезли.
70+ или 80+ какаяразница (с) :D


А сама вакцинировалась? :roll:


В чем дело? Почему "ты", а не "Вы"? Проблемы с этикетом :roll: Это предупреждение, если что. Таких игнорирую.
Нет у меня доверия пока ни к одной из вакцин.
Lady_N
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 508
З нами з: 05.07.20
Подякував: 131 раз.
Подякували: 132 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 06 кві, 2021 19:41

  Lady_N написав:
Правильно, ИДЕТ РАЗРАБОТКА. Не внедрение, не производство, не получение разрешения на использование. Сколько нам ЕЩЕ подождать :roll: :twisted:


Хочешь быть столбовою дворянкой? Прямо сейчас? Наберись терпения. Этого ждет все человечество. :?
А пока карантин, маска, витамины, полоскать горло содовым раствором и 150 грамм перед ужином. :lol:
Libo
Аватар користувача
2

 
Повідомлень: 9569
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 380 раз.
Подякували: 4197 раз.
 
Профіль
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 06 кві, 2021 19:46

  Lady_N написав:
В чем дело? Почему "ты", а не "Вы"? Проблемы с этикетом :roll: Это предупреждение, если что. Таких игнорирую.
Нет у меня доверия пока ни к одной из вакцин.



Ты и Вы :oops:

Пустое вы сердечным ты
Она, обмолвясь, заменила
И все счастливые мечты
В душе влюбленной возбудила.
Пред ней задумчиво стою,
Свести очей с нее нет силы;
И говорю ей: как вы милы!
И мыслю: как тебя люблю! :lol:

А.С. Пушкин
Libo
Аватар користувача
2

 
Повідомлень: 9569
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 380 раз.
Подякували: 4197 раз.
 
Профіль
1
1
