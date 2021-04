Додано: Сер 07 кві, 2021 06:57

К вопросу об эффективности вакцинации.Американские старпёры разбивают все ваши сомнения в пух и прах.Cases of Covid-19, as well as hospitalizations and deaths are dropping fastest among seniors in the US, a CNN analysis shows.The 65 and older population has seen a larger decline in case rates, death rates and hospitalizations than any other age group, and they're accounting for a smaller share of total hospitalizations than they were a few months ago, according to the analysis of data from the CDC., weeklyhave been steadily declining since the start of the year,between early January and mid-March, CDC data shows.More than half of hospitalizations were among people 65 and older in early January, but that had dropped to about 37% by mid-March.Hospitalization data from the CDC's COVID-NET surveillance system is preliminary.Additional data tracked by the CDC shows that Covid-19 case rates among seniors were 83% lower in the first week of March than they were two months earlier, and, both steeper declines than in any another age group."Right now, as the weeks go by, we see more and more that not only are these vaccines efficacious but in the community they are extremely effective in preventing infection with SARS-CoV-2," Fauci said during a White House briefing on Wednesday.