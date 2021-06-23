Форуми / Валюта / Валютний ринок / Эпидемия коронавируса в мире Эпидемия коронавируса в мире + Додати

#<1 ... 3320332133223323 Додано: Сер 23 чер, 2021 23:16 Schmit написав:

Астразенека похоже все, против штамма дельта - бесполезна. Очевидно, что и московский новичок (почти аналог астры) - тоже бесполезен. Астразенека похоже все, против штамма дельта - бесполезна. Очевидно, что и московский новичок (почти аналог астры) - тоже бесполезен.

Залишається на 90% ефективною якщо вірити університету Оксфорду

June 22 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) alliance remain broadly effective against Delta and Kappa variants of the COVID-19 causing virus, which were first identified in India, according to a scientific study, underpinning a continued push to deliver the shots.



The study by Oxford University researchers, published in the journal Cell, investigated the ability of antibodies in the blood from people, who were vaccinated with the two-shot regimens, to neutralize the highly contagious Delta and Kappa variants, a statement said.



"There is no evidence of widespread escape suggesting that the current generation of vaccines will provide protection against the B.1.617 lineage," the paper said, referring to the Delta and Kappa variants by a commonly used code.



However, the concentration of neutralising antibodies in the blood was somewhat reduced, which may lead to some breakthrough infections, they cautioned.



June 22 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) alliance remain broadly effective against Delta and Kappa variants of the COVID-19 causing virus, which were first identified in India, according to a scientific study, underpinning a continued push to deliver the shots.

The study by Oxford University researchers, published in the journal Cell, investigated the ability of antibodies in the blood from people, who were vaccinated with the two-shot regimens, to neutralize the highly contagious Delta and Kappa variants, a statement said.

"There is no evidence of widespread escape suggesting that the current generation of vaccines will provide protection against the B.1.617 lineage," the paper said, referring to the Delta and Kappa variants by a commonly used code.

However, the concentration of neutralising antibodies in the blood was somewhat reduced, which may lead to some breakthrough infections, they cautioned.

Last week, an analysis by the Public Health England (PHE) showed that vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and AstraZeneca offer high protection of more than 90% against hospitalization from the Delta variant.

Можно конкретный вопрос.

Сейчас достаточно спокойно можно сделать КоронаВак. Подписал вчера декларацию с семейным врачём. Спросил насчёт вакцины, предложили в пятницу сделать КоронаВак.

Вызывает сомнения эффективность. Для поездки в Европу, как понимаю, тоже не годится (пока, вроде, не признана).

Стоит ли делать? Обсуждается на ветке много чего.Можно конкретный вопрос.Сейчас достаточно спокойно можно сделать КоронаВак. Подписал вчера декларацию с семейным врачём. Спросил насчёт вакцины, предложили в пятницу сделать КоронаВак.Вызывает сомнения эффективность. Для поездки в Европу, как понимаю, тоже не годится (пока, вроде, не признана).Стоит ли делать?

Если в ближайшие полгода планируете Европу, то лучше не делать, если не в планах, то вакцинируйтесь тем что есть Если в ближайшие полгода планируете Европу, то лучше не делать, если не в планах, то вакцинируйтесь тем что есть

при чем тут Европа ?

а как же - мы все умрем ?

а как же - чего вы боитесь больше ковид или вакцины ?

а как же - вакцинируйтесь тем что есть не ждите ?

а как же - даже если вы переболели прививайтесь

а как же - не привитые переболевшие основной источник мутаций так как вирус приспосабливается ибо полностью не убит натренированным сильным иммунитетом

а как же - иммунитет после вакцины лучше чем после болезни

а как же - ....

и прочие тезисы Комаровского и ко.

вы определитесь вы антипрививочник или таки за прививку ?

что то я начинаю разочарововатся сначала Хотаб который одевает маску только перед кассой разгуливая без маски по супермаркету , теперь вот Вы отговариваете человека из группы риска от вакцинации

что то наши пропагандисты перекрашиваются или сами являются ковиддесидентами, может это как шутка что гомофобия - признак скрытого гомосексуализма

может и тут так ковид-пропаганда признак скрытого ковид-десиденства ...

или как там было трусы или крестик при чем тут Европа ?а как же - мы все умрем ?а как же - чего вы боитесь больше ковид или вакцины ?а как же - вакцинируйтесь тем что есть не ждите ?а как же - даже если вы переболели прививайтесьа как же - не привитые переболевшие основной источник мутаций так как вирус приспосабливается ибо полностью не убит натренированным сильным иммунитетома как же - иммунитет после вакцины лучше чем после болезниа как же - ....и прочие тезисы Комаровского и ко.вы определитесь вы антипрививочник или таки за прививку ?что то я начинаю разочарововатся сначала Хотаб который одевает маску только перед кассой разгуливая без маски по супермаркету , теперь вот Вы отговариваете человека из группы риска от вакцинациичто то наши пропагандисты перекрашиваются или сами являются ковиддесидентами, может это как шутка что гомофобия - признак скрытого гомосексуализмаможет и тут так ковид-пропаганда признак скрытого ковид-десиденства ...или как там было трусы или крестик

"Не всё так однозначно"

Можно конкретный вопрос.

Сейчас достаточно спокойно можно сделать КоронаВак. Подписал вчера декларацию с семейным врачём. Спросил насчёт вакцины, предложили в пятницу сделать КоронаВак.

Вызывает сомнения эффективность. Для поездки в Европу, как понимаю, тоже не годится (пока, вроде, не признана).

Стоит ли делать? Обсуждается на ветке много чего.Можно конкретный вопрос.Сейчас достаточно спокойно можно сделать КоронаВак. Подписал вчера декларацию с семейным врачём. Спросил насчёт вакцины, предложили в пятницу сделать КоронаВак.Вызывает сомнения эффективность. Для поездки в Европу, как понимаю, тоже не годится (пока, вроде, не признана).Стоит ли делать?

Если в ближайшие полгода планируете Европу, то лучше не делать, если не в планах, то вакцинируйтесь тем что есть Если в ближайшие полгода планируете Европу, то лучше не делать, если не в планах, то вакцинируйтесь тем что есть

https://www.who.int/news/item/01-06-2021-who-validates-sinovac-covid-19-vaccine-for-emergency-use-and-issues-interim-policy-recommendations

