Sciences et Avenir: What about RNA vaccines like Pfizer and Modern? Is it possible that this RNA fits into our genome?



Rudolf Janisch: This is much less likely to happen to vaccines, as these vaccines do not represent stresses such as infection, so there will be no activation of LINE1 and very unlikely integration without it.



I am Afjali: For vaccines, it is clear that there is no possibility that the RNA present in them may integrate into the human genome.