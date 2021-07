While the majority of people who had symptomatic disease did have measurable immune responses at six months post infection, a significant minority (17/66; 26%) did not. The vast majority of people who experienced asymptomatic disease (11/12; 92%) did not exhibit a measurable immune response at six months post infection. This implies that people who have previously been infected with COVID-19 should not assume they are automatically protected against reinfection and highlights the importance of everyone getting their COVID vaccination when they are offered it.