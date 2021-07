6.3 Shelf life



Unopened vial



Frozen vial 6 months at -90 °C to -60 °C

Within the 6 months shelf-life unopened vials may be stored and transported at -25 °C to -15 °C for a single period of up to 2 weeks and can be returned to -90 °C to -60 °C.



Thawed vial



1 month at 2 °C to 8 °C



Within the 1-month shelf-life at 2 °C to 8 °C, up to 12 hours may be used for transportation. Prior to use, the unopened vial can be stored for up to 2 hours at temperatures up to 30 °C.



Once thawed, the vaccine should not be re-frozen.



Handling of temperature excursions once removed from the freezer

Stability data indicate that the unopened vial is stable for up to:

24 hours when stored at temperatures from -3 °C to 2 °C

a total of 4 hours when stored at temperatures from 8 °C to 30 °C; this includes the 2 hours at up to 30 °C detailed above

This information is intended to guide healthcare professionals only in case of temporary temperature excursion.