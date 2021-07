In contrast, a new study from Canada found that a single dose of any of the three popular vaccines on the market—Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca—provides “considerable protection” against the delta variant.



Specifically, one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was 56 percent effective against symptomatic infection. Moderna was 72 percent effective, and Oxford/AstraZeneca 67 percent. The study was announced by AstraZeneca Friday and isn’t yet peer reviewed.



Despite wide discrepancies on the efficacy of a single dose, all three studies suggested that two doses of existing vaccines provide strong protection against hospitalization and deaths.



Both the U.K. study and the Israel study found that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was more than 90 percent effective against severe illness caused by the delta variant after two doses.



The Canadian study, which focused on single-dose protection, found that one shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was 78 percent protective against severe illness and death. The same dosage of Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca were 96 percent and 88 percent effective, respectively.