Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире
Ваше ставлення до щеплення від COVID-19

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире 3.3 5 53
Мені вже зробили щеплення
43%
23
Не можу за станом здоров'я
6%
3
Не вірю в ефективність вакцин, що є в Україні
4%
2
Взагалі недовіряю будь-якій вакцинації
8%
4
Перехворівши COVID-19, маю антитіла
13%
7
Найближчим часом планую вакцинацію
17%
9
Ще в роздумах
9%
5
Всього голосів : 53
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 04 сер, 2021 16:11

  fler написав:.....
Який висновок слід зробити? Не вакцинувати 1) людей з серцево-судинними хворобами ЧИ 2) людей до 60 років :roll:

1) А як це зробити, якщо він не обмежувався?
2) Вывод оригинальный и несколько странный.
ЛАД
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 04 сер, 2021 16:11

Re: Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

  fler написав:Але людина могла б жити

в этом самое печальное, что все мы идем колоться не обследованными, и что даже воз не может предложить набор необходимых тестов, типа ЭКГ, сахар, что ни будь еще... но надо заметить, что ковид он тоже врятли бы пережил, если бы заболел
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 04 сер, 2021 16:14

  Starikan написав:....
В Израиле тоже начали, разговаривал с приятелем.
Ему позвонили, сказали прийти к 12 час, когда он пришел - обнаружил очередь из нескольких сотен (на 40-градусной жаре) и двух охранников, раздающих номерки живой очереди 8) Почти как у нас :wink:
К счастью, очередь двигалась быстро. В отличие от нас, там у всех есть пластиковые медицинские карты, зашел, провели карту через терминал, вкололи - свободен (он был в 4-й сотне очереди).

Поговорил с приятелем в Израиле. Их с женой тоже пригласили, но пока не ходили. Жена осторожничает, говорит подождём.
Но он говорит, что очередь зависит ещё от больничной кассы.
ЛАД
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 04 сер, 2021 16:24

  st512 написав:
  fler написав:Але людина могла б жити

в этом самое печальное, что все мы идем колоться не обследованными, и что даже воз не может предложить набор необходимых тестов, типа ЭКГ, сахар, что ни будь еще... но надо заметить, что ковид он тоже врятли бы пережил, если бы заболел

В нормальных странах вряд ли есть в таком возрасте (а может, и моложе) "необследованные".
У нас в госполиклинику идти не хочется, а в частную
для большинства слишком дорого
ЛАД
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 04 сер, 2021 16:29

  fler написав:2 липня у Вінницькій області за чотири години після щеплення проти коронавірусу вакциною Pfizer/BioNTech помер 47-річний чоловік.
Як розповіла глава департаменту охорони здоров’я та реабілітації Вінницької облдержадміністрації Ольга Задорожна, розтин показав, що у померлого була гостра серцева недостатність. «Вінцеві судини були звужені на 90%. Відомо, що чоловік не обстежувався, але періодично скаржився на серце. Можливо, що він перехвилювався, можливо, що було фізичне перенапруження. Про чоловіка відомо, що він працював різноробочим на підприємстві, яке виготовляло морозильні установки. Ні тромбозів, ні анафілактичних реакцій не було», -сказала вона, додавши, що ще буде гістологічний аналіз, який триватиме 5-7 днів.
https://ua.news/ua/medyky-obyasnyly-sme ... yy-pfizer/

Звісно, що вакцина тут ні до чого :wink: Але людина могла б жити... Згадався один з перших випадків - коли військовослужбовиця теж наче 47 років чи трохи менше, так само після Астразенеки через пару-тройку годин впала замертво біля супермаркету... Там теж "списали" все на серце. Який висновок слід зробити? Не вакцинувати 1) людей з серцево-судинними хворобами ЧИ 2) людей до 60 років :roll:

А давайте вернёмся в прошлое )))
Давно не копали активно. От блин диггеры )))
stm
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 04 сер, 2021 16:34

  st512 написав:
  fler написав:Але людина могла б жити

... но надо заметить, что ковид он тоже врятли бы пережил, если бы заболел


Он же как-то пережил полтора-два года с ковидом в Украине, может и переболел за это время, история об этом умалчивает..
fler
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 04 сер, 2021 16:50

  stm написав:
  fler написав:2 липня у Вінницькій області за чотири години після щеплення проти коронавірусу вакциною Pfizer/BioNTech помер 47-річний чоловік.
https://ua.news/ua/medyky-obyasnyly-sme ... yy-pfizer/
Звісно, що вакцина тут ні до чого :wink: Але людина могла б жити... Згадався один з перших випадків - коли військовослужбовиця теж наче 47 років чи трохи менше, так само після Астразенеки через пару-тройку годин впала замертво біля супермаркету... Там теж "списали" все на серце. Який висновок слід зробити? Не вакцинувати 1) людей з серцево-судинними хворобами ЧИ 2) людей до 60 років :roll:

А давайте вернёмся в прошлое )))
От блин диггеры )))


Я поняла, Шпенглер и другие представители немецкой культуры так и "не зашли" вам. Поэтому вы решили вернуться в прошлое :wink: :D
fler
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 04 сер, 2021 17:21

  fler написав:
  stm написав:
  fler написав:2 липня у Вінницькій області за чотири години після щеплення проти коронавірусу вакциною Pfizer/BioNTech помер 47-річний чоловік.
https://ua.news/ua/medyky-obyasnyly-sme ... yy-pfizer/
Звісно, що вакцина тут ні до чого :wink: Але людина могла б жити... Згадався один з перших випадків - коли військовослужбовиця теж наче 47 років чи трохи менше, так само після Астразенеки через пару-тройку годин впала замертво біля супермаркету... Там теж "списали" все на серце. Який висновок слід зробити? Не вакцинувати 1) людей з серцево-судинними хворобами ЧИ 2) людей до 60 років :roll:

А давайте вернёмся в прошлое )))
От блин диггеры )))


Я поняла, Шпенглер и другие представители немецкой культуры так и "не зашли" вам. Поэтому вы решили вернуться в прошлое :wink: :D

Мне не заходят итальянские малообразованные, но активные и активно поддерживаемые режимами вроде Пути с кричалками "Драги - это Гитлер".
По Украине при всей нелюбви сторонников Порошенко Зеля идёт в нужную орбиту, а население достаточно 30% активных и адекватных и вынырнем, даже из ковида с меньшими потерями. Вам с Владчиком очень жаль и я понимаю почему. Хотя сколько вакцин уже более 5 млн. в Украине и смертей +3? Печаль, а без вакцин что говорит недельная статистика:
РФ 5,545
Бразилия 6,691
Индонезия (я так поняла из-за полной провальной вакцинации и повсеместной бедности и лечении листком давнего пророчества) 12,054
Смотришь и понимаешь, зато с рождаемостью всё в Индонезии хорошо, не то что в Украине ;)
stm
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 04 сер, 2021 17:48

Re: Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

Свежие новости про ваккцинацию из Европы:


https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ecdc- ... e-covid-19

News 04/08/2021

Full vaccination is key to protecting against serious COVID-19, including disease caused by the Delta variant

With the increasing circulation of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in EU/EEA countries, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) strongly encourage those who are eligible for vaccination but have not yet been vaccinated to start and complete the recommended COVID-19 vaccination schedule in a timely manner.
Full vaccination with any of the EU/EEA-approved vaccines offers a high level of protection against severe disease and death caused by SARS-CoV-2, including variants, such as Delta. The highest level of protection is achieved after enough time (seven to fourteen days) has passed from the day of the last vaccine dose.
Vaccination is also important for protecting those at highest risk of severe disease and hospitalisation, reducing the spread of the virus, and preventing the emergence of new variants of concern.
Mike Catchpole, ECDC’s Chief Scientist said: “While the available vaccines are highly effective in protecting people against severe COVID-19, until higher proportions of the population are immunised, the risk is not beyond us. We are now witnessing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the EU/EEA and vaccines remain the best available option to avoid an increase in severe disease and death.”
As vaccination campaigns gather pace across the EU/EEA, it may be advisable in some cases to consider reducing the interval between first and second doses, within the authorised limits, particularly for people at risk of severe COVID-19 who have not completed the recommended vaccine schedule.

Infections in vaccinated people do not mean that vaccines do not work

Although the effectiveness of all COVID-19 vaccines authorised in the EU/EEA is very high, no vaccine is 100% effective. This means that a limited number of SARS-CoV-2 infections among persons that have completed the recommended vaccination schedule (i.e. ‘breakthrough infections’) are expected. However, when infections do occur, vaccines can prevent severe disease to a large extent, and greatly reduce the number of people in hospital due to COVID-19.
Fergus Sweeney, EMA’s Head of Clinical Studies and Manufacturing said: ‘'These COVID-19 vaccines are very effective. However, as long as the virus continues to circulate, we will continue to see breakthrough infections in vaccinated people.
“This does not mean that the vaccines are not working. Vaccinated people are far better protected against severe COVID-19 than unvaccinated people, and we should all endeavour to be fully vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.”
EMA and ECDC recommend full COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible citizens. Until more people are fully vaccinated, and while SARS-CoV-2 is still spreading, everyone should adhere to national regulations and continue to take measures such as wearing masks and respecting social distancing, even those individuals who have received a complete vaccination schedule.
EMA and ECDC remain committed to working closely with other EU bodies and national agencies to gather, produce and share the best scientific data to help Member States protect public health in the context of their national situations.
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 04 сер, 2021 18:47

Еще один прогнозик «Вспышки». На этот раз от доктора Комаровского.
https://hvylya.net/news/235063-komarovs ... -v-ukraine
Доктор Комаровский заявил о том, что в Украине ко Дню Независимости (24 августа) возможен всплеск заболеваемости новым штаммом коронавируса "Дельта".
Что интересно, ни Киевская школа экономики, ни доктор К не уточняют, что они понимают под термином «вспышка» - сколько заболевших в сутки или в неделю они ожидают к указанной дате? Так себе прогнозики, ни о чем..
fler
