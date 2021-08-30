RSS
Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
Ваше ставлення до щеплення від COVID-19

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире 3.3 5 82
Мені вже зробили щеплення
45%
37
Не можу за станом здоров'я
4%
3
Не вірю в ефективність вакцин, що є в Україні
5%
4
Взагалі недовіряю будь-якій вакцинації
7%
6
Перехворівши COVID-19, маю антитіла
15%
12
Найближчим часом планую вакцинацію
12%
10
Ще в роздумах
12%
10
Всього голосів : 82
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 сер, 2021 08:08

Подумати...

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases are rising, and experts are trying to figure out exactly what that means

In Allegheny County, based on limited testing data, the Health Department is seeing COVID-19 breakthrough rates of about 30%, department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said recently.

Among people hospitalized for the virus in the Pittsburgh region, the percentage who have been fully vaccinated ranges between 7% and 40%, doctors say, depending on the time period measured. Many breakthroughs occur in people who are older or who are immunocompromised or who have chronic medical conditions such as diabetes or lung problems.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medica ... entnewsntp

Тама многа букав... але варто вакцинуватись )))
Doctors warn that a ‘twindemic’ will threaten everyone this fall and winter

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medica ... entnewsntp

Пішло нагнітання, бо народ розслабив хлібчини )))
New Covid variant: South African researchers keep wary eye on C.1.2 variant

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medica ... entnewsntp

Будемо спостерігати разом з вами хлопці (африканці)... а шо робити? Треба бути в курсє!
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4357
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 109 раз.
Подякували: 869 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 сер, 2021 10:00

  Hotab написав:[Флер, уже напрямую заявляет, что вакцинация (ну как минимум младших возрастных групп) ведёт к росту заболеваемости.


IMHO она говорит, о том, что нет прямой связи между %% вакцинации и %% заболевших после.
justit
 
Повідомлень: 5280
З нами з: 12.03.09
Подякував: 1618 раз.
Подякували: 388 раз.
 
Профіль
