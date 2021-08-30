In Allegheny County, based on limited testing data, the Health Department is seeing COVID-19 breakthrough rates of about 30%, department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said recently.



Among people hospitalized for the virus in the Pittsburgh region, the percentage who have been fully vaccinated ranges between 7% and 40%, doctors say, depending on the time period measured. Many breakthroughs occur in people who are older or who are immunocompromised or who have chronic medical conditions such as diabetes or lung problems.