Breakthrough COVID-19 cases are rising, and experts are trying to figure out exactly what that means
In Allegheny County, based on limited testing data, the Health Department is seeing COVID-19 breakthrough rates of about 30%, department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said recently.
Among people hospitalized for the virus in the Pittsburgh region, the percentage who have been fully vaccinated ranges between 7% and 40%, doctors say, depending on the time period measured. Many breakthroughs occur in people who are older or who are immunocompromised or who have chronic medical conditions such as diabetes or lung problems.
Тама многа букав... але варто вакцинуватись )))
Doctors warn that a ‘twindemic’ will threaten everyone this fall and winter
Пішло нагнітання, бо народ розслабив хлібчини )))
New Covid variant: South African researchers keep wary eye on C.1.2 variant
Будемо спостерігати разом з вами хлопці (африканці)... а шо робити? Треба бути в курсє!