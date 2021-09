Model 1 – previously infected vs. vaccinated individuals, with matching for time of first event

...

No COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in our cohorts.

...

Model 2 –previously infected vs. vaccinated individuals, without matching for time of first event

...

No COVID-19-related deaths were recorded.

...

Model 3 - previously infected vs. vaccinated and previously infected individuals

...

No COVID-19-related mortality was recorded.