They reported that in more than half of the COVID-19 patients there was an impaired diffusion capacity, lower muscle strength and lung imaging abnormalities

About 74% of participants reported shortness of breath. Physical and mental health deterioration was also reported in the post-COVID-19 participants.

Acute clinical cardiovascular manifestations among hospitalised patients with COVID-19 are ventricular dysfunction, cardiogenic shock, myocardial ischaemia/infarction, acute heart failure, cardiac shock, stress cardiomyopathy, arrhythmias, venous thromboembolism and arterial thrombosis

Acute kidney injury (AKI) risks are associated with COVID-19

Most patients with COVID-19 show mild liver damage and return to normal, targetted hepatoprotective therapy is necessary in patients with severe liver injury.

A meta-analysis on more than 3 million reported global cases conformed that male COVID-19 infected patients had 3 times the odds of requiring the intensive treatment unit admission and higher odds of death compared to women

Peripheral nervous system (PNS) manifestations have also been reported including neuropathic pain, skeletal muscle injury and hyperCKaemia, Guillain-Barré syndrome, cranial polyneuritis, neuromuscular junction disorders, neuro-ophthalmological disorders, neurosensory hearing loss and dysautonomia

