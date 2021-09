Sera were collected from 15 donors with previously confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection [referred to as previously infected donors (PIDs)] before and after one or two immunizations with either mRNA vaccine and from 13 uninfected donors who received two doses of the above vaccines [referred to as naïve donors (NDs); tables S1 and S2].

Five serum panels were included in this study. The SARS-CoV-1–patient panel consisted of serum specimens obtained from 10 SARS-CoV-1 infection survivors in Singapore at different time points (2012 and 2020) before the vaccination program started in January 2021. The SARS-CoV-2–patient panel consisted of 10 serum specimens obtained from patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection during 2020 as part of a national longitudinal study. The healthy–vaccinated panel consisted of 10 serum specimens obtained at day 14 after the second dose of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine, which is equivalent to 35 days after the first dose. The SARS-CoV-2–vaccinated panel consisted of 10 serum specimens obtained from Covid-19 survivors who had received two doses of BNT162b2 vaccine. The SARS-CoV-1–vaccinated panel consisted of 8 serum specimens obtained from SARS-CoV-1 infection survivors 21 to 62 days after the first BNT162b2 vaccination; 4 of the 8 specimens were obtained from patients whose serum was in the SARS-CoV-1–patient panel.