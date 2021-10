FDA senior scandal:

“We will make listings like in Nazi Germany”





According to a report by journalist Yair Kleinbaum, a senior official in the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was caught on a hidden camera calling for forced vaccination and registration of all unvaccinated Americans. But this is not the big scandal.



In a video recorded on a hidden camera and exposed by the ‘Veritas Project’, the same halakhic official actually admits that it is a method similar in practice to the one introduced in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust of the Jews of Europe. FDA economist Taylor Lee has expressed his desire to emulate Nazi Germany regarding the management of the corona mass register.



“I think at this point people should be listed who are not vaccinated. Even though it sounds very much like Germany,” Lee was caught saying. “Nazi Germany … I mean, think of it like the Jewish star, the census goes from door to door if you do not respond. So we have the infrastructure to do it. I mean, it will cost a lot of money.”



Taylor added, according to Kleinbaum: “If you bring any vaccine opponent, like sheep, into the state of Texas and close Texas off the rest of the world, and you go, ‘Okay, you’re in Texas until we deal with this corona.’ Lee also called for shooting corona shot arrows at the undecided black community in relation to vaccines in America and admitted that the FDA is more made up of political bureaucrats than scientific experts.



“There are political appointments in the FDA that are usually scientific advisors or appointed by the president or committee … they get paid based on whether the people stay in power, unfortunately, they all end up playing politics. But I do not think that is not the case with career scientists. ”