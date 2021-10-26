The UAE has urged residents to get their booster shots to increase their immunity levels, which will help them fight coronavirus and its variants.



During the Covid-19 media briefing, NCEMA officials announced that Covid variants have spread in a number of places around world and WHO is analysing the characteristics of these variants.



The officials appreciated the efforts made by residents in adhering to Covid-19 protocols, and also thanked them as the number of cases have fallen below hundred.



About 87 per cent of the population in the UAE has been fully vaccinated with 44,492 doses administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of doses has reached 20,965,508 and about 97.16 per cent of the population has received their first shot of the vaccine.