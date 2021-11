Orf8 is associated with chromatin, binds to numerous histone-associated proteins, and is itself acetylated within the histone mimic site. Orf8 expression in cells disrupts multiple critical histone post-translational modifications (PTMs) including H3K9ac, H3K9me3, and H3K27me3 and promotes chromatin compaction while Orf8 lacking the histone mimic motif does not. Further, SARS-CoV-2 infection in human cell lines and postmortem patient lung tissue cause these same disruptions to chromatin.



These findings demonstrate a novel function for the poorly understood ORF8-encoded protein and a mechanism through which SARS-CoV-2 disrupts host cell epigenetic regulation.