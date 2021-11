Гарвард устроит?Choose food over pills. If possible, it's better to get your vitamin D from food sources rather than supplements. To find a good source, check the nutrition labels on packaged foods to see how much vitamin D they contain.

Stick to moderate amounts. "It's reasonable to take a small or moderate amount of vitamin D, such as 1,000 IU a day, if you're concerned about whether you're getting enough," says Dr. Manson. Supplements are best for people who tend to have little vitamin D in their diet.



Good food sources include fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, and sardines, fortified dairy products, including milk, cheese, and yogurt, and cereals.



People who spend very little time outdoors in the sun may also want to take a supplement. Vitamin D is nicknamed "the sunshine vitamin" because your body produces it after sun exposure. Your skin is less able to produce vitamin D as you age. People over age 65, generate only one-fourth as much vitamin D as they did in their 20s.

