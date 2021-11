Doctors are urging caution to prevent Covid-19 outbreaks as cases rise nationwide following a nearly three-week plateau and Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family next week.



The U.S. reported a seven-day average of nearly 95,000 new Covid infections Thursday, up 31% over the past two weeks, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Cases across the country declined for weeks this fall before hovering between 70,000 and 75,000 per day beginning in late October, down more than 50% from the peak of the delta surge that ravaged the U.S. this summer.



But with the holiday season approaching and cold weather driving more people to meet indoors, public health officials are hoping to mitigate against another record-setting Covid wave this winter. Last Christmas preceded the country’s worst-ever Covid spike with cases peaking at more than 250,000 per day on Jan. 11. Deaths from the virus also hit a pandemic high of roughly 3,400 per day in early 2021.



The combination of Thanksgiving, Christmas and falling temperatures makes this time of year “the perfect storm” for Covid, Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious disease at Northwell Health in New York, told CNBC.