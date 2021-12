HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, November 12, 2021 – Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, today announced that the Phase 3 PRESECO (PREventing SEvere COVID-19) clinical trial evaluating oral antiviral Avigan®/Reeqonus™(favipiravir) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint of time to sustained clinical recovery. Additional analyses of the trial data are ongoing. The clinical trial enrolled 1,231 patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 from 38 study sites across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.