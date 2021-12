What Happened To Carlos Tejada?



According to the statement of his wife Nora Tejada, Carlos Tejada was battling with fatal complications of cardiac arrest as he lately, gone through with it which made his health deteriorate enough. Uncounted people are sharing their deep feelings towards him through Twitter, because due to the circumstances of the ongoing pandemic visiting is forbidden to prevent the people. Therefore, his colleagues are giving their deep condolences to the family as well, so that, they can overcome the pain soon because everyone can feel their pain.