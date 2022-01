Blood samples were collected approximately 1 month after the onset of symptoms from 77 individuals who were convalescing from COVID-19 (49% female, 51% male, median age 49 years), the majority of whom had experienced mild illness (7.8% hospitalized, Extended Data Tables 1, 2). Follow-up blood samples were collected three times at approximately three-month intervals. Twelve convalescent participants received either the BNT162b2 (Pfizer) or the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) SARS-CoV-2 vaccine between the last two time points; these post-vaccination samples were not included in our analyses. In addition, bone marrow aspirates were collected from 18 of the convalescent individuals at 7 to 8 months after infection and from 11 healthy volunteers with no history of SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination. Follow-up bone marrow aspirates were collected from 5 of the 18 convalescent individuals and from 1 additional convalescent donor approximately 11 months after infection (Fig. 1a, Extended Data Tables 3, 4).