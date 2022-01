On December 21, 2021, Ethan Huff, writing for NEWSTARGET reported:



“It appears to be grossly negligent to ignore the vaccinated population as a possible and relevant source of transmission when deciding about public health control measures,” Kampf says.



To continue calling the current situation a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” is simply false, Kampf warns. In reality, this is a pandemic of the vaccinated, as the plandemic would already be over had everyone chosen to remain unvaccinated. 4



Dr. Kampf does not address antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), which is the actual cause of the illnesses among those vaccinated. What is truly happening is that the vaccinated are suffering the symptoms of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). The patients reporting to the hospital with severe illnesses caused by the vaccines are testing positive for COVID-19, thus being labeled as COVID-19 breakthrough cases. In reality, they are suffering from the ADE side effects of the vaccine itself.



The Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 seem to be cover stories to explain away ADE being suffered by COVID-19 vaccine recipients. There is no other reasonable explanation for the fact that RKI has reported that 95.5% of all the Omicron variant cases in Germany are from those who have received two or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 5 Notably, there is no reporting category for those who received only one (1) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 6 It is, therefore, likely that single-dose recipients have been included in the “unvaccinated” group. Thus it appears that the vaccines are driving the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Omicron bears all of the hallmarks of ADE, but there is a complete media blackout of ADE. And so, the vaccinated persons diagnosed with COVID-19 are not being described as ADE cases but instead are being mischaracterized as breakthrough Omicron variant cases.