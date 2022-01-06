Bloomberg

By Andy Hoffman

WHO Underscores Risks of Omicron Even With Less-Severe Symptoms



The omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus appears less serious than previous strains but shouldn’t be considered mild, the director-general of the World Health Organization said.

“Omicron is hospitalizing and killing people,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a regular briefing in Geneva Thursday