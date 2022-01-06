RSS
Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире
Ваше ставлення до вакцинування від COVID-19

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире 2.7 5 144
Мені вже зробили щеплення
56%
80
Не можу за станом здоров'я
1%
2
Не вірю в ефективність вакцин
10%
14
Взагалі недовіряю будь-якій вакцинації
4%
6
Перехворівши COVID-19, маю антитіла, і мені не потрібно вакцинуватися
20%
29
Найближчим часом планую вакцинацію
2%
3
Ще в роздумах
7%
10
Всього голосів : 144
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 06 січ, 2022 23:17

Re: Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

  Вкладчик1234 написав:Пруфы есть? (с)

Так ты ж принес про нарднпа. Или не читал сам свой пруф?
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 07 січ, 2022 00:14

ВОЗ не считает омикрон легкой (оригинал - mild) формой ОРВИ, несмотря на менее тяжелое течение в сравнении с прошлыми штаммами

Bloomberg
By Andy Hoffman
6 января 2022 г., 18:02 GMT+2 Updated on 6 января 2022 г., 18:52 GMT+2

WHO Underscores Risks of Omicron Even With Less-Severe Symptoms

The omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus appears less serious than previous strains but shouldn’t be considered mild, the director-general of the World Health Organization said.
“Omicron is hospitalizing and killing people,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a regular briefing in Geneva Thursday
