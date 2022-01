This study showed a progressive waning in vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic Covid19 through 9 months of follow-up. Following the peak during the first month after vaccination, effectiveness of BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 declined to about 30% and 60% respectively, after 6 months. From 7 months and onwards, no effectiveness of BNT162b2 could be detected. The effectiveness waned across all subgroups although it was lower and waned more rapidly among men and older frail individuals, and for ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.Effectiveness against hospitalization and death was maintained through 9 months, although not in men, older frail individuals, and individuals with any comorbidity. Together, these findings strengthen the evidence-based rationale for administration of a booster dose, where the parts of the population who are at high risk of severe illness and death should be prioritized