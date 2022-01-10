RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Валюта
/
Валютний ринок
/
Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
  #<1 ... 4867486848694870

Ваше ставлення до вакцинування від COVID

Эпидемия коронавируса в мире 4.2 5 28
Зробив щеплення двома дозами, готовий зробити тільки один бустер
18%
5
Зробив щеплення двома дозами, готовий зробити бустер і всі наступні
32%
9
Зробив щеплення двома дозами, не готовий робити бустер(и)
14%
4
Зробив щеплення 1-ю дозою, планую другу, але не бустер
0
0
Зробив щеплення 1-ю дозою, планую другу і всі наступні
0
0
Найближчим часом планую вакцинацію 1-ю дозою
0
0
Не можу за станом здоров'я
0
0
Не вакцинувався і не буду
29%
8
Ще в роздумах
7%
2
Всього голосів : 28
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 01:30

  yanyura написав:Вам выделенное красным цветом в самом верху, еще перед названием статьи, ни о чем не говорит?
Preprints are preliminary reports that have not undergone peer review.
They should not be considered conclusive, used to inform clinical practice, or referenced by the media as validated information.

это ваша подсказка IgA как надо мне ответить ?
pilker
 
Повідомлень: 120
З нами з: 20.09.21
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 47 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 01:42

Re: Эпидемия коронавируса в мире

IgA

тут еще один профессор созрел для откровений. В Израиле.

https://williambowles.info/2022/01/11/p ... t-failure/
pilker
 
Повідомлень: 120
З нами з: 20.09.21
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 47 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 01:59

инфа для беременных.
The use of mRNA vaccines in pregnancy is now generally considered safe for protection against COVID-19 in countries such as New Zealand, USA, and Australia. However, the influential CDCsponsored article by Shimabukuro et al. (2021) used to support this idea, on closer inspection, provides little assurance, particularly for those exposed in early pregnancy. The study presents falsely reassuring
statistics related to the risk of spontaneous abortion in early pregnancy, since the majority of women in the calculation were exposed to the mRNA product after the outcome period was defined (20 weeks’ gestation). In this article, we draw attention to these errors and recalculate the risk of this outcome based on thecohort that was exposed to the vaccine before 20 weeks’ gestation. Our re-analysis indicates acumulative incidence of spontaneous abortion 7 to 8 times higher than the original authors’ results (p < 0.001) and the typical average for pregnancy loss during this time period. In light of these findings, key policy decisions have been made using unreliable and questionable data. We conclude that the claims made using these data on the safety of exposure of women in early pregnancy to mRNA-based vaccines to prevent COVID-19 are unwarranted and recommend that those policy decisions be revisited.


https://cf5e727d-d02d-4d71-89ff-9fe2d3ad957f.filesusr.com/ugd/adf864_2bd97450072f4364a65e5cf1d7384dd4.pdf
pilker
 
Повідомлень: 120
З нами з: 20.09.21
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 47 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 02:18

если инфа подтердится то скандал будет еще тот. а фаучи лапти сплетут.
An investigation by Project Veritas has made a shocking discovery regarding the origin of Covid-19, and the gain of function research to enhance the virus.

https://www.opindia.com/2022/01/darpa-rejected-ecohealth-alliance-proposal-for-coronavirus-fauci-allowed-it-project-veritas/
pilker
 
Повідомлень: 120
З нами з: 20.09.21
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 47 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 4867486848694870
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 1 гість
Модератори: Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Валютный рынок в мире 1 ... 790, 791, 792
Anonymous » Суб 13 чер, 2009 22:15
7919 17273613
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Пон 10 січ, 2022 17:53
maksimus silvestris

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Рынок ОВГЗ (2452)
12.01.2022 00:41
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.