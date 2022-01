The fourth dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine increases the level of antibodies in the blood but does not seem to offer protection against infection by the coronavirus Omicron variant, preliminary results from a study on 150 healthcare workers conducted at the Sheba Medical Center have shown.



“Two weeks after administering the fourth vaccine, we see a good increase in the antibodies, higher than after the third dose, but not high enough against Omicron,” lead researcher Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay said.



“People are getting infected, maybe in slightly lower numbers compared to individuals in the control group, but not lower in any significant way,” she said.