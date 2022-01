Reduced olfactory function is the symptom with the highest prevalence in COVID-19 with nearly 70% of individuals with COVID-19 experiencing partial or total loss of their sense of smell at some point during the disease.



Prevalence of gustatory dysfunction was, however, low (3%). In summary, a full 65% of individuals recovered from COVID-19 experience olfactory dysfunction of some form 18 months later. Given the amount of time since initial insult to the olfactory system, it is likely that these olfactory problems are permanent.