ABOUT LETTINGFOCUS



Services for Private Landlords



We help landlords and property investors by showing them how to make money in the private rented sector using ways which are fair to tenants and which involve minimal risk. Our advice is completely independent.



Services to Businesses, Charities and the Public Sector



We advise a range of organisations too – public, charities and private – to help them develop and improve their services and products for private landlords. David Lawrenson, founder of LettingFocus, also writes for property portals, speaks at property events and is regularly quoted by the media.