fler написав:

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-602763335. 'Why did you party when I couldn't?' - Isobel, 7, writes to PMA girl who missed two birthday parties due to Covid restrictions has written to Boris Johnson to ask for an apology over events held at No 10 in lockdown. Isobel, seven, from Sheffield, told the prime minister he needed to set a good example and follow the rules. "Why on my 6th and 7th birthday I couldn't have a party, and you were?" she wrote.