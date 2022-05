Додано: Суб 21 тра, 2022 19:51

vitaliian написав: обезьянья оспа

On 13 May 2022, WHO was notified of two laboratory confirmed cases and one probable case of monkeypox, from the same household, in the United Kingdom. On 15 May, four additional laboratory confirmed cases have been reported amongst Sexual Health Services attendees presenting with a vesicular rash illness and in gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM).

To date, 15 suspected cases have been identified on the island of Montreal, as well as one on the South Shore and one on the North Shore. The infected are mainly men who had sexual relations with other men, between the ages of 30 and 55.

мутная темаDisease outbreak news: Monkeypox – United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Irelandможно сказать еще и за шум о гепатите неизвестного вида поражающего детей